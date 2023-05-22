Climate help wanted: The McKee administration looks for a resilience chief

”We can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions all we want,” Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Director Terrence Gray told me. “Climate climate change is a global thing. The sea level is still going to rise. We need this position to really prep us for that.”

The governor today is announcing an executive order to re-establish the role of chief resilience officer, which was first created under the Raimondo administration but has been vacant.

The McKee administration is looking to hire someone who can lead the state’s efforts on preparing for a climate-altered future of stronger storms, more severe flooding, and higher sea levels.

Then-Governor Gina Raimondo originally created the position in 2017. Shaun O’Rourke was selected for the role, working out of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. O’Rourke – who wore a couple different hats at the Infrastructure Bank – left Rhode Island for Vermont a few months ago. His work in resiliency also became somewhat diluted as he moved up in the Infrastructure Bank, Gray said.

Under Governor Dan McKee’s new executive order, the chief resilience officer will now work out of DEM. Whoever gets hired will still be involved in grants to cities and towns, a key part of the Infrastructure Bank’s work. But he or she will also be able to get more involved in advising the state’s climate change council, drafting policies, and applying for federal grants.

Resilience projects can include things like building flood protection around pump stations so wastewater doesn’t flow into rivers during floods, or installing natural buffers to protect shores from erosion in ways that a big ugly seawall would only make worse, or preparing for forest fire dangers. The Infrastructure Bank’s municipal resilience program got $16 million in funding from the green bond that Rhode Island voters approved last year, and a different climate adaptation program, called OSCAR, got $4 million from the state budget.

”Resilience, and being prepared for the future, go hand in hand with our efforts to reduce emissions,” McKee said in a written statement.

