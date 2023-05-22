First great white shark sighting of the season caught on video off Cape Cod

The sight of the 12-foot-long great white shark preying on a juvenile seal was captured by the Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch crew and passengers around 10 a.m. on Saturday. The resulting video and eyewitness accounts were shared with researchers at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy , the company said.

In what has become the toothiest sign that summer is in the offing, a great white shark was spotted killing a seal by whale watchers off Stellwagen Bank Saturday morning.

“The entire event lasted around 7 minutes from when we first saw the shark quickly break the surface of the water, in what we think was the initial strike, to when the seal was consumed,” the company wrote on its Facebook account.

Advertisement

Researchers have “confirmed this is the first eyewitness confirmation of a white shark and predation this season,” the company said. “While we have a healthy population of of great whites and seals on Cape Cod, predation events like this are not often sighted. This is the first time our crew has seen a predation in all of our collective years on the water!”

Great white sharks were once a rarity off New England beaches, but in the last several years as the population of seals dramatically increased, so has the number of sharks traveling from winter’s warmer southern waters of the Atlantic to the region.

“As we get closer to the summer season, it is important to note that white sharks are making their way back to the Cape Cod coastline,’' the shark conservancy wrote on its Facebook page this weekend, a posting that included information on how to remain safe as sharks become more numerous.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.