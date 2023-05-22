Healey picks veteran state lawmaker for new rural affairs director post

Gobi, a five-term senator, starts June 5. She will fill a role Healey has described as a dedicated advocate and ombudsman for economic development in the state’s 160 rural towns, where residents and officials have often felt their needs are overlooked on Beacon Hill.

Governor Maura Healey is tapping state Senator Anne M. Gobi to serve as her administration’s newly created director of rural affairs, turning to a veteran lawmaker and long-time leader of the Legislature’s agriculture committee to help give Massachusetts’ rural communities a stronger voice within state government.

Gobi, a Spencer Democrat and former attorney, has co-chaired a version of the Legislature’s agricultural committee in four of her five sessions in the Senate and helps lead the Legislature’s Rural Caucus. She also serves on the state’s East-West Rail commission examining how to pursue the long-sought goal of expanding passenger rail in Western Massachusetts.

“Senator Gobi’s fierce advocacy of rural equity, agricultural and small businesses, and conservation initiatives makes her the ideal candidate to help our rural towns across the state succeed,” Healey said in a statement Monday.

Her departure will also likely set up a special election for her Worcester and Hampshire seat, considered one of the state’s more competitive Senate districts in a Democrat-dominated chamber. Gobi topped her Republican opponent by fewer than 400 votes to first win the open seat in 2014, and has drawn GOP challengers every election since.

Gobi was first elected to the Massachusetts House in 2001, and later succeeded longtime senator Stephen Brewer, the chamber’s one-time budget chairman who unsuccessfully vied for the Senate president post before retiring.

Healey announced the new $117,000-a-year director role in March, pitching it as a first-of-its-kind effort to dedicate staff to promoting economic development in rural towns. At the time, she said the director would be tasked with reviewing all types of state grants to “mitigate” any barriers for rural and small communities. Gobi is also expected to host office hours for rural officials to help identify any grant opportunities.

Gobi will primarily work out of the administration’s regional offices, but is expected to also have a presence in Boston, according to Healey’s office.

Her choice has been closely watched by local elected officials, particularly in western Massachusetts where most of the state’s rural towns are clustered.

Andrew Hogeland, president of Massachusetts Select Board Association and a Williamstown Select Board member, said his hope is that Gobi will help drive a review of various funding formulas, including for what’s known as Chapter 90 funding, the bucket of local infrastructure money towns and cities use to patch potholes or fix bridges.

The state auditor’s office said in 2021 that the governor can unilaterally change how the state distributes the local roads funding to give more weight to the amount of miles of roadways a town or city has, and less to its population and employment levels. The current formula, the auditor’s office argued, heavily favors Boston and other urban centers at the expense of other communities out west.

“A lot of state funding programs have been using formulas that haven’t been assessed for how they disproportionately affect rural communities,” Hogeland said.

He called Gobi a “well-known advocate” whose district has included rural towns. “We’re hopeful she’ll make a great fit,” he said.

