Who is Joshua Levy, the acting US attorney for Massachusetts?

He left Ropes & Gray in January 2022 after 17 years to become Rachael Rollins’s second in command.

Levy specialized in white collar criminal matters and complex civil litigation at Ropes & Gray, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. His white collar defense work won him “Lawyer of the Year” honors for 2016 from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

Joshua S. Levy, who has stepped up to become acting US attorney in Massachusetts, has worked as both a federal prosecutor and a white collar defense lawyer for a major firm.

Now, with Rollins’s departure amid a scandal last week, Levy has moved up.

It’s not the first time he’s worked in the US attorney’s office. From 1997 to 2004, he worked in the office’s economic crimes unit, prosecuting white-collar crimes, including health care fraud, securities and investor fraud, terrorism financing and environmental crimes, the US attorney’s office said.

When he came back to the federal prosecutors’ office in 2022, Rollins lauded him as a “tireless and dedicated attorney” with “outstanding character, judgment and expertise,” and an “excellent legal acumen.”

The Globe reported in 2021 that Levy was one of the four finalists for the US attorney’s job, along with Rollins.

Levy graduated from Brown University in 1987 and then graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center in 1992, the US attorney’s office said.

After law school, he clerked for Judge Harold H. Greene of the US District Court for the District of Columbia. He also worked for four years for Ropes & Gray, including a six-month stint with the Middlesex County district attorney’s office in the Cambridge District Court, the US attorney’s office said.

Levy told Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly when he got the 2016 award that he had represented the United States as a federal prosecutor in the past but he was also representing the United States one person at a time as a defense lawyer.

“I find that equally rewarding,” he said. “And I think it’s the highest calling of a lawyer to represent someone who has the weight of the federal criminal justice system bearing down on them when you know that person is innocent.”

Brien O’Connor, a partner at Ropes & Gray, who was colleagues with Levy both there and at the US attorney’s office years ago, told GBH, “I think also critically here, given where we are, Josh has the trust and confidence of all of the prosecutors in that office. They know him well. He’d been there as a line prosecutor, and he’s been there now as first assistant for some time.” He called Levy a person “of great character, and is not someone who’s looking to do harm in any unnecessary way to another person.”

Levy’s outside activities include being a board member at Steppingstone, a Boston non-profit that seeks to help students from traditionally marginalized communities get a college education.

Kelly Glew, president of the foundation, said “the story that represents best what Josh is like” was his creation of a program that provides pro bono immigration legal help to Steppingstone students who need it.

She said Levy was an “amazing person, smart, kind, and empathetic.”





