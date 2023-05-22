Authorities warn public against making firework devices after man is injured in explosion in Kingston home

Kingston police and firefighters responded to 8 Nobadeer Circle shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving a 911 call and found the man suffering from severe injuries to his hands, abdomen, and face, Kingston Fire Chief Mark R. Douglass, Kingston Police Chief Maurice J. Splaine, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Massachusetts State Police Interim Colonel John E. Mawn, Jr. said in a joint statement.

Authorities are reminding the public to leave fireworks to professionals after a man was seriously injured in an explosion in Kingston while he was allegedly manufacturing devices on Sunday afternoon, public safety officials said.

The man was taken by MedFlight to a Boston hospital and is expected to survive, officials said in the statement.

Fire investigators and bomb technicians from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the scene, along with hazmat technicians from the Department of Fire Services’ Joint Hazard Incident Response Team and troopers from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, officials said.

Two destructive devices, which apparently the man intended to use as fireworks, as well as components that could be used to create additional devices, were found at the scene, officials said.

Officials said the items and substances the man was using are extremely dangerous and illegal.

“In the past 10 years, fireworks have caused nearly 1,000 significant fires and explosions in Massachusetts, along with dozens of injuries and about $2.5 million in damage,” Douglass said in the statement. “Please, for your own safety and the safety of your family, friends, and neighbors, leave fireworks to the professionals.”

Last year, joint enforcement efforts by the State Police and state Department of Fire Services led to about 40 criminal summonses for violating the state’s fireworks laws, and nearly 3,000 packages of aerial shells, cakes, fountains, bottle rockets, large rockets, Roman candles, sparklers, and other dangerous, illegal devices worth upward of $46,000 were taken off the streets, officials said.

“The possession, use, and sale of fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts even if they’re bought legally in another state,” Splaine said in the statement. “State law requires that illegal fireworks be seized and destroyed. Don’t risk a fine and a day in court – leave fireworks to the professionals.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.