Man charged with murder in Mansfield shooting, prosecutors say

A 22-year-old man from Manchester-by-the-Sea has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Mansfield Saturday, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said.

Samuel P. Waters, 23, was found fatally shot around 11:11 a.m. Saturday at 42 West Church St., according to prosecutors.

On Saturday, police arrested William O’Brien on illegal firearms charges and he is now charged with murder, prosecutors said Monday.