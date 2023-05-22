Man charged with murder in Mansfield shooting, prosecutors say

A 22-year-old man from Manchester-by-the-Sea has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Mansfield Saturday, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said.
Samuel P. Waters, 23, was found fatally shot around 11:11 a.m. Saturday at 42 West Church St., according to prosecutors.
On Saturday, police arrested William O’Brien on illegal firearms charges and he is now charged with murder, prosecutors said Monday.
O’Brien is scheduled to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Monday, prosecutors said. Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.
