Man killed when camper falls on him in Hampstead, N.H. campground, police say

First responders summoned a front end loader to a Hampstead, N.H. campground Sunday to help extricate a man trapped underneath his camper, but the frantic rescue effort was unsuccessful, Hampstead police said.

In a statement posted to its Facebook account, the department said officers rushed to Sunset Lake Campground shortly before 2 p.m. where they discovered the camper had collapsed on top of the man, trapping him.

“The victim was later extricated after the trailer was able to be lifted off of him using a Hampstead Town Highway front end loader,’’ police wrote. “Unfortunately the male subject was pronounced deceased on scene.”