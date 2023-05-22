fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot and killed in Waltham, authorities say

By John R. Ellement and Pat Greenhouse Globe Staff,Updated May 22, 2023, 1 hour ago
Window shot out from car on Lyman Street in Waltham after fatal shooting overnight.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

WALTHAM - A man was shot and killed in this city early Monday and the shooter remains at large, authorities said.

In a brief statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Waltham police responded to Lyman Street near the intersection with Faneuil Roadaround 1:29 a.m. Monday. “Upon arrival police located an adult male outside on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” prosecutors wrote. “Life saving measures were performed on scene.”

The man was rushed to Lahey Hospital where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

“No arrests have been made,” Ryan’s office said in the statement.

No further information was released.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

