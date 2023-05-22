Man shot and killed in Waltham, authorities say

WALTHAM - A man was shot and killed in this city early Monday and the shooter remains at large, authorities said.

In a brief statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said Waltham police responded to Lyman Street near the intersection with Faneuil Roadaround 1:29 a.m. Monday. “Upon arrival police located an adult male outside on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” prosecutors wrote. “Life saving measures were performed on scene.”

The man was rushed to Lahey Hospital where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.