Watch: The T slow zones explained

On March 9, the entire T system was reduced to a top speed of 25 miles per hour after a Red Line inspection by the Department of Public Utilities revealed defects that the MBTA couldn’t account for.
While this systemwide slowdown was lifted the next day, at the time of publication, around a fifth of the total tracks still have speed restrictions in place. Many of the slow zones still in place have speed restrictions of less than 25 miles per hour.
So we wanted to know: just how slow are these slow zones and what’s being done to fix them? Watch the video above to find out.
Olivia Yarvis can be reached at olivia.yarvis@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @OliviaYarvis and on Instagram @oliviayarvismedia.