Middleton man sentenced in threatening ex-wife and her mother in Iowa

On March 8, De Leon pleaded guilty to three counts of making threats in interstate commerce, the statement said.

Luis De Leon, 30, a former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the US attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Middleton man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for threatening his ex-wife and her mother in Iowa through phone calls and letters, the US attorney’s office said Monday.

On or around April 30, 2022, De Leon called his ex-wife in Iowa from a cellphone that belonged to somebody else, the statement said.

He made statements including, “You’re going to [expletive] pay! Do you understand!? There will be death! There will be war in the street! You want to to go war!? I’ll take you to [expletive] war!”

Over the following couple of months, De Leon sent two threatening letters to his ex-wife’s mother, who is also in Iowa, the statement said.

In the letters, the statement said, De Leon wrote threats including, “I’ll be heading over there soon […] God help you and your dysfunctional family if you try and stop me. I won’t be alone either just so you know and that’s for your safety NOT MINE!!!”

He also allegedly wrote, “If you don’t believe me just look where I’m sending this from. I don’t really have much else to lose, and do you know what men with nothing left to lose usually do?”

De Leon previously was arrested and charged in the case by criminal complaint on Sept. 26.





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.