N.H. ACLU files lawsuit seeking border crossing data

There were a total of 367 apprehensions in January 2023 in the Swanton sector, which includes New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York. New Hampshire’s border makes up 58 miles out of 295 total miles included in the area, according to Customs and Border Protection. That’s an 850 percent increase in apprehensions, compared to that same time period last year, according to the agency.

Customs and Border Protection declined to provide that information when the ACLU asked for it in April, according to the suit, because the agency said it cannot provide state-specific information.

CONCORD, N.H. — The ACLU of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday against US Customs and Border Protection for data on how many border crossings happen at New Hampshire’s border with Canada.

Advertisement

But the agency did not release state-specific data, information the lawsuit argues is a matter of public interest, after state lawmakers in the N.H. Senate Finance committee revived a proposal last week to spend $1.5 million in state funds on increased border patrol.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Governor Chris Sununu had originally proposed the “Northern Border Alliance Program” as a part of his budget in February, as a response to an increase in illegal immigration on New Hampshire’s northern border. It drew criticism from the ACLU and immigrants rights advocates because it’s unclear how many crossings are occurring in New Hampshire — or whether there’s an increase.

WMUR reported in March that there were no encounters or apprehensions in New Hampshire between October and January. Ryan Brissette, a spokesperson from CBP, told the Globe in March the agency had recorded zero or minimal encounters in the state of New Hampshire in that time frame, but said he needed to verify this was not due to an error in the reporting system. Brissette said in April that he had not been able to verify that information, and did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Advertisement

Both the governor’s office and the Department of Safety have pointed to sector-wide data from Customs and Border Protection, indicating an increase in apprehensions. Neither the governor’s office nor the Department of Safety provided state-specific data to the ACLU.

“The Governor’s office and Department of Safety have been unable to show any evidence of an increase in unauthorized crossings in New Hampshire, and yet are still using fear-based rhetoric to justify a massive expansion of police power and surveillance,” Frank Knaack, policy director at the ACLU of New Hampshire said in a written statement.

The New Hampshire House removed the Northern Border Alliance program from the budget in April, when a coalition of Democrats and libertarian leaning Republicans including those from the House Freedom Caucus joined forces to vote it down.

Following the Senate Finance committee’s vote to restore this funding to the budget, it will go before the full Senate for a vote.

“While lawmakers in Concord debate allocating taxpayer dollars for increased policing and surveillance at the northern border, Granite Staters have a clear interest in the data behind the actual need for such funding–data which CBP has, but has denied sharing on the state level,” said SangYeob Kim, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU of New Hampshire, in a written statement.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.