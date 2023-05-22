Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan holds rally at Hyannis gun shop as small group protests

Jordan, who helped found the far-right House Freedom Caucus, called the Cape business an “amazing facility” and said “there is a reason the founders put the Second Amendment right next to the first. Because it’s pretty darn important, too.”

“The First Amendment is what really concerns me,” Jordan said at the event, which was held at Cape Gun Works on Airport Road, according to a video clip posted to Twitter by a radio reporter.

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, a Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, held a rally Sunday at a Hyannis gun shop where the conservative lawmaker was met by a small group of protesters.

About a dozen protesters stood outside the event holding signs, including one that said “Ban Assault Weapons,” and a woman shouted “shame on you, Jim Jordan” into a megaphone, according to Twitter posts from WBZ reporter Tim Dunn.

An invitation to the event that went out Friday from the political committee of Jay McMahon, a Cape attorney and former GOP candidate for Massachusetts attorney general, said a suggested donation was $50, with checks payable to the Jordan Freedom Fund, which backs Jordan and other conservative congressional candidates.

On Sunday, McMahon thanked those who attended the event.

“Thank you to everyone who attended our Rally with Congressman Jim Jordan at Cape Gun Works,” McMahon wrote on Facebook, calling the event “a huge success.”

Jordan also filmed an interview for Fox News during his Cape visit.

“We are looking forward to the day when the 2nd amendment is not a partisan issue and is supported by all Americans,” the gun shop posted on its Facebook page.













