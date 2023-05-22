Patriots players among the audience at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

”This night was SPARKLING,” Scott captioned the photo on Instagram . “I’ll never let it go.”

Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, posted photos with the quarterback in their front row floor seats Friday. Jones donned a sparkly silver jacket and a snake-printed shirt (inspired by Swift’s 2017 “Reputation” album).

Thousands of Swifties danced in their best dress at Gillette Stadium last weekend for the Eras Tour — including New England Patriots players Mac Jones and Mike Gesicki.

In a video posted by the Patriots on Twitter, Jones said his favorite Swift songs are “The Last Great American Dynasty” and “Karma.” His album of choice, of course, is “Reputation,” he said, “for what it stands for.”

Gesicki, a tight end who recently signed with the Patriots after playing with the Miami Dolphins, posted a video of Swift taking her bows Sunday night on his Instagram story.

“Taylor Swift is the coolest person on the planet,” he captioned the video. “That was wild.”

According to CBS News Boston, Patriots Coach Bill Belichick was also spotted in the crowd Saturday night.

The long-awaited, sold-out Eras Tour dazzled fans over the weekend. Swift sang and danced for over three hours — even in the pouring rain Saturday night — for her sixth headlining concert tour.

The 12-time Grammy winner is set to perform at the MetLife Stadium this weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for another three-day stand.





Just a couple of Swifties ready for #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/WhfEFOJoB6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 19, 2023

