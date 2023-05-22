Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester shooting

Boston police were informed of the shooting shortly before 5 p.m. and went to the area of 264 Columbia Road, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman. The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital, he said.

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a Dorchester shooting late Monday afternoon, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests had been made as of Monday evening.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.