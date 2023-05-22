Boston Marathon legend Rick Hoyt dies at 61

“It is with profound sadness that the Hoyt Family announce the passing of our beloved brother and uncle, Rick Hoyt this morning,” the Hoyt family said in a statement. “Rick passed away due to complications with his respiratory system. As so many knew, Rick along with our father, Dick, were icons in the road race and triathlon worlds for over 40 years and inspired millions of people with disabilities to believe in themselves, set goals and accomplish extraordinary things.”

Rick Hoyt, who for years completed the Boston Marathon in a wheelchair famously pushed by his father, died Monday morning at the age of 61, a little more than two years after his dad’s death , the family said.

The family said that Rick Hoyt, in addition to inspiring countless people as a race participant, was also a “pioneer” in education.

“His mother Judy Hoyt changed the laws allowing her son to be educated alongside his non-disabled peers,” the family said. “His family is heartbroken and requests time to grieve and will share details as they become available.”

Rick Hoyt had announced his official retirement from the marathon in October 2021.

Hoyt said his body could no longer endure the 26.2-mile race.

“I have ... serious lung issues after repeated episodes of pneumonia, therefore my health has to be my priority,” Hoyt said in a video recorded statement. “I will run shorter races when appropriate.”

Rick Hoyt, who had cerebral palsy, participated in his first race in 1977, according to the Team Hoyt website. It was a 5-mile benefit run for a lacrosse player who had been paralyzed in an accident, and his father, Dick Hoyt, pushed him in his wheelchair the whole way. They finished next to last. After the race, Hoyt told his father, “Dad, when I’m running, it feels like I’m not handicapped.”

The family hasn’t yet decided whether to go forward with a race named for Dick Hoyt that’s scheduled to take place Saturday.

“As for the previously planned Dick Hoyt Memorial ‘Yes You Can’ Road Race scheduled for 10:00 am this coming Saturday, May 27th in Hopkinton, MA, we will be making a decision on whether that will still happen on Saturday or be postponed until a later date,” the family said.

Dave McGillivray, president of DMSE Sports, Inc. and the longtime director of the Boston Marathon, also paid tribute to Rick Hoyt on Monday.

“Earlier this morning, we all lost one of the most inspirational heroes this world has ever known,” McGillivray said. “Sadly, Rick Hoyt passed away peacefully today and is now back with his father, Dick. It’s hard to believe they both have now passed on but their legacy will never die. Dick and Rick Hoyt have inspired millions around the world.”

Rick Hoyt raises his hand as he is pushed across the finish line by his father Dick during the Bud Light US Triathlon in Boston, Aug. 24, 1986. /Boston Globe Archive

McGillivray said he was “so fortunate to have known them and to have been a friend of theirs for over 40 years and even to have been their manager at times. One of the greatest athletic thrills I ever experienced was pushing Rick in the Finish at the Fifty 10K race at Gillette Stadium. We had so much fun together reminiscing about the past, about doing the Bay State Triathlon, the Ironman Triathlon World Championship, the Falmouth Road Race and so many other races.”

And it was inspiring, McGillivray continued, to work with Rick Hoyt and his brother Russ on the Dick Hoyt Memorial “Yes You Can” Road Race.

“We all will truly miss Rick as we have missed his father but we will never, ever forget the gift they both left all of us -- that we all can overcome obstacles and we can accomplish special things in our lives that have positive impacts on other peoples lives, too,” McGillivray said. “As their famous motto stated, ‘YES YOU CAN.’ We will always be grateful, Rick, for your courage, determination, tenacity and willingness to give of yourself so that others, too, could believe in themselves, set goals and make a difference in this world as you have.”

Hoyt went on to complete 32 Boston Marathons with his father between 1980 and 2014. His father, Dick Hoyt, died of heart failure in March 2021 at the age of 80.

“I have many wonderful memories of running the Boston Marathon,” Rick Hoyt said in 2021.

He said one of his favorite memories was from the 1993 Boston Marathon, which took place weeks before his graduation from Boston University. He said spectators along the route that year made signs and yelled “congratulations” as he and his father went by.

