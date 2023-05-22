Wandering black bear has made its way to Dartmouth, police say

“It is believed that the bear was attracted to a bird feeder at two of these recent sightings,” Hardiman said in an e-mail. “No aggression has been reported or observed.”

The bear was seen around 9:45 a.m. Monday at a home on Antonio Way, according to Maria Hardiman, a spokesperson for the state Environmental Police. Police arrived about 15 minutes later, but the bear had already moved into a nearby wooded area.

A black bear that was spotted last week in Franklin, Taunton, Freetown, and Fall River, evading authorities along the way, has ambled down to Dartmouth, officials said Monday.

Three black bear sightings were reported in the neighboring towns of Freetown and Fall River over the weekend, and a bear was previously seen in Franklin and Taunton. While not confirmed, the sightings are believed to be the same animal, Hardiman said.

Environmental Police are working to capture and relocate the bear “as quickly and as safely as possible,” officials said.

The black bear population in Massachusetts has surged since the 1970s, when only 100 or so of the animals remained in the state. Now, the statewide population is estimated to be about 4,500, according to MassWildlife. Most live and breed in Worcester County, northern Middlesex County, and west to the Berkshires. But younger bears sometimes wander east of Route 495, officials said.

“While these towns in eastern Massachusetts are not within the established black bear range in Massachusetts, it’s not unusual for individual bears to wander into these areas,” according to MassWildlife.

May, June, and July are the most common months for black bear sightings as yearlings leave their mothers and venture into new territories, officials said.

Police across the region are urging residents to avoid the bear, which is estimated to be about 80 to 100 pounds. Bears are often drawn towards bird feeders and improperly stored trash, as well as backyard chickens, ducks, and beehives, officials said.

“This should go without saying but please do not go near a bear if you see it,” Franklin police said on Facebook.

Anyone who sees a bear “in a very populated area” should contact the Environmental Police at 800-632-8075, officials said. Most of the time, bears will return to forested areas on their own, according to MassWildlife.

“The mere presence of a bear in a populated area is not a public safety threat,” the agency said. “Most bear sightings do not need to be reported to MassWildlife or law enforcement.”





