Watertown father, son sentenced to federal prison for near-decade-long lottery scam

Ali Jaafar, 63, was sentenced to five years in prison and Yousef Jaafar, 29, was sentenced to 50 months behind bars, and they were ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $6,082,578 and to forfeit their profits from the scheme, acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement .

A Watertown father and son were sentenced to prison in federal court on Monday after participating in a near decade-long scheme involving illegally claiming more than 14,000 winning lottery tickets and laundering more than $20 million in revenue, ultimately leading the State Lottery Commission to pursue revoking or suspending the licenses of more than 40 lottery agents, officials said.

Advertisement

The pair was convicted in December by a federal jury of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count each of filing a false tax return, the Globe reported.

Their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday night.

Another one of Ali Jaafar’s sons who was involved in the scheme, Mohamed Jaafar, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the IRS in November, the Globe reported. He is set to be sentenced on July 25, prosecutors said.

“This case should serve as a warning to those who think they can cheat the system for their own financial gain: you will be identified, prosecuted and held accountable,” Levy said in a statement.

The defendants, between 2011 and 2020, purchased winning lottery tickets from people across the state who wanted to sell the tickets for a cash discount instead of claiming their prizes themselves from the State Lottery Commission, prosecutors said.

“This allowed the real winners to avoid identification by the Commission, which is legally required to identify lottery winners and withhold any outstanding taxes, back taxes and child support payments before paying out prizes,” the statement said.

Advertisement

They also got help from and paid the owners of dozens of convenience stores to facilitate these transactions, prosecutors said.

The Jaafars then lied to the lottery commission, prosecutors said, and claimed the full winning amounts as their own and reported them on their tax returns. They then claimed equal fake gambling losses to offset this, which allowed them to avoid federal income taxes and receive fraudulent refunds, the statement said.

This resulted in over $6 million in federal tax losses, of which more than $1.2 million went directly to the defendants through the fraudulent refunds, prosecutors said. The scheme is known as “ten-percenting,” prosecutors said.

Ali Jaafar cashed in more lottery tickets than anyone else in the state in 2019, with Mohamed Jaafar coming in third and Yousef Jaafar being the fourth highest, prosecutors said.

The licenses of more than 40 state lottery agents are in the process of being suspended or revoked as a result of the case, prosecutors said.

“Instead of using business savvy and skill to build a legitimate multi-generational family business, the Jaafars carried out a complex decade-long tax and lottery scam, building a vast network of coconspirators to further their illegal activities,” Joleen Simpson, special agent in charge of the IRS’s criminal investigations in Boston, said in a statement. “Tax violations have been erroneously referred to as victimless crimes, but it’s the honest law-abiding citizen who is harmed when someone tries to manipulate our nation’s tax system.”

Advertisement

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.