Fall River woman rescued after she fell into a brook while hiking in White Mountains in New Hampshire

O’Neill had started off early that morning from Route 112 and hiked the Downes Brook Trail to Mount Tripyramid and then over to Mount Whiteface, and she had encountered snow and rain during her hike, officials said in a statement.

Elizabeth O’Neill, 28, of Fall River, was hiking with her dog when she called 911 for assistance shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after she became stranded on the Dicey’s Mill trail, approximately a half of a mile from the summit of Mount Passaconaway, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A Massachusetts woman had to be rescued from the White Mountains of New Hampshire Saturday evening after she encountered rain and snow and fell into a brook while hiking Mount Passaconaway, officials said.

Advertisement

While hiking O’Neill fell into a brook, which resulted in her backpack and all her equipment becoming wet. She was on the Dicey’s Mill Trail when she attempted to set up her tent and warm up in her sleeping bag, officials said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

When she had difficulty properly setting up her tent, she became concerned because the rain was increasing so she decided to call 911 for help, officials said.

Conservation officers arrived at her location and helped her back down the Dicey’s Mill Trail, and she arrived safely at the trailhead parking area at 11:35 p.m., officials said.

O’Neill was well prepared for the conditions that she encountered, and she had planned for the weather conditions and an extended stay if necessary, officials said.

“She had all the ten essentials, which include rain gear, extra clothing, food, water, tent and sleeping bag,” officials said in the statement. “However, she did not expect to fall in a brook, and when all her equipment became wet she was concerned for her safety. The outcome could have been much worse if she had not had the equipment that she did.”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.