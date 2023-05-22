Wu announces new street safety program to improve pedestrian safety and reduce traffic crashes

“In the past, when there have been speed humps kind of sparingly installed … what we find is that drivers will often just go to the next street over or a parallel one, and that just pushes a speeding car somewhere else,” Wu said at a press conference at Thetford Evans Playground in Dorchester. “So we really want to have a comprehensive approach where we’re looking zone by zone within our neighborhoods.

The City’s Safety Surge program is an effort to discourage speeding and make residential streets safer to walk. It follows a study released in March finding that Massachusetts had a 35 percent increase in pedestrian deaths in 2022, with Boston surpassing all other cities.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new citywide street safety program Monday meant to reduce traffic crashes and improve pedestrian safety by introducing speed hump zones to neighborhood streets, redesigning intersections, and implementing new traffic signal guidelines for to slow down traffic on residential streets.

Speed hump zones under the new program will be made up of small, connected areas of streets, Wu said.

The city has already decided where zones will be installed for the next three years, including Monastery Road in Brighton.

Wu said the city has scheduled the construction of 10 speed hump zones per year. Installing the zones will be prioritized targeting areas with a history of crashes and the number of people at risk of death or injury.

She said residents can determine whether a street is eligible for a speed hump through the city’s website.

“In the past, as the mayor noted, the city has built speed humps kind of very selectively as a part of a very targeted safety intervention,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the city’s chief of streets. “We’re releasing a new speed hump policy and design directive that designates speed humps as part of our standard street design.”

The program will also include redesigning intersections and major roadways with safety features, Wu said. The city will redesign at least 25 intersections each year to improve visibility, address unsafe speeding, and create safer crossings.

Wu also announced that the city would implement a new set of guidelines for the city’s traffic signals to reduce the risk of turning collisions and give pedestrians a head start to cross the street.

“Our streets should be a source of connection, not a threat to our safety, and we want to make sure that we’re not rationing that safety in limited areas across the city,” Wu said. “We want to be proactive, preventative, and really work with communities at a much broader scale and much more accelerated pace to make this happen.”

