Millions of years of life lost due to COVID-19 through 2021, WHO says

The estimate of the years of life people lost worldwide during 2020 and 2021 came in the WHO’s World Health Statistics 2023 report, which was released last week .

When the COVID-19 pandemic snatched lives from its victims, it also took away their futures: the struggles and accomplishments, the sorrows and joys, the mundane moments and miracles, all cut short by the disease. And the World Health Organization has now offered a staggering estimate of the time on Earth they collectively lost: 336.8 million years.

An average of more than 22 years of life were lost for each person who died due to the pandemic, which “abruptly and tragically” cut short the lives of millions, the agency said in a statement.

Advertisement

Another way of looking at it: more than five years of life were lost every second during those two years.

The WHO came to its estimate by looking at excess deaths due to the pandemic and the number of years those people could have been expected to live.

The agency estimated earlier this month there were 14.9 million excess deaths worldwide in 2020 and 2021 because of the effects of the pandemic, with about 10.4 million of those deaths in 2020 and about 4.4 million in 2021.

The reported death numbers have been running much lower, reaching 6.9 million in March 2023, according to WHO. But they don’t tell the whole story and the “true toll is significantly higher,” the agency said in last week’s report.

The pandemic “has indirectly affected mortality through mechanisms such as disruptions to health-care services and changes in care-seeking behaviors. Excess mortality associated with the COVID-19 pandemic – as measured by the difference between overall mortality during the pandemic and the expected mortality level without the impact of the pandemic during the same period – is a crucial indicator of the true impact because it accounts for the net effects of the pandemic on all-cause mortality,” the report said.

Advertisement

While excess mortality provides a “unique lens” to look at the pandemic, a look at years of life lost offers “additional insights,” the agency said in a statement.

It’s well known, for example, that older people have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. The agency said 64 percent of excess global deaths were among those 65 and older. But that group only accounted for 43 percent of the years of life lost because they were not expected to live as long as younger people.

In terms of years of life lost, the hardest-hit group turned out to be 55- to 64-year-olds, who lost 90.4 million years, the agency estimated. That was due to “a combination of a relatively higher excess mortality rate in this age group and much higher potential years of life lost for each death that occurred at this age due to its relatively younger age,” the report said.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.