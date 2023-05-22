It’s time to restore legislative democracy on Beacon Hill

Several decades ago the chambers of the House and Senate were regularly the centers of passionate, sometimes even raucous, debates about education, the environment, gun safety, juvenile justice, special education, and human services.

But instead of seeking to change that, House and Senate leaders last week were fighting with one another over the arcane rules governing joint committees — an insider dispute if there ever was one.

It’s been years since legislative democracy truly flourished at the State House — and that’s a big loss for the voters of Massachusetts.

It was an era where the sometimes earnest, other times ardent voices of state senators and representatives regularly drew interested observers to the House and Senate visitors’ galleries. And when outcomes were far less predictable. For example, after property-tax-limiting Proposition 2½ passed in 1980, leaving cities and towns starved for revenue, they turned to Beacon Hill. When the next House budget failed to adequately address the municipal revenue shortfall, there was a revolt on the House floor by a coalition of suburban Democratic reformers and Republicans, forcing the spending plan to be withdrawn and reworked.

On the House side, much of 1984 was consumed with a challenge to heavy-handed Speaker Thomas McGee by former majority leader George Keverian, who ran promising rules reform — and who ousted McGee from the speaker’s office in early 1985. Then Senate president William Bulger, a McGee-like but more skilled legislative martinet, faced a similar challenge a decade later. Although Bulger weathered that revolt, he felt compelled to appoint a rules-reform panel, ostensibly to explore ways to open up Senate procedures.

In those days, committee hearings were important policy-development events and sometimes front-page news, as empowered chairmen and chairwomen explored new ideas and approaches. An energetic and knowledgeable committee leader could develop legislation, bring it the floor, push it to passage, and see it signed into law.

A legislative environment that rewarded talent and initiative led to nation-leading laws.

Today, however, all that has faded. The usual State House acoustic is the sound of silence — and that silence is deafening. Where reporters, advocates, and lobbyists once mingled in the hallways during the afternoons and evenings — and sometimes late into the night — as legislators debated, the marble halls are now empty.

These days, virtually everything by way of policy comes from the top down. Power is essentially vested in four offices: that of the Senate president, House speaker, and the two Ways and Means Committee chairmen or chairwomen, who essentially function as the political and policy enforcers in each chamber. Committee leaders get the table scraps, which is what House and Senate members of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy were fighting over last week.

Today, there are three archetypal modes for members of the Legislature: the hard-chargers, the hangers-on, and the perpetually patient understudies. The first get elected, discover that a junior member has very little power or prerogative, and therefore depart for something else after a few frustrating years.

The hangers-on, content to work part-time hours for full-time pay but aware that garnering perks depends on staying in the good graces of leadership, bank their limited ambitions, mute their voices, and concentrate on currying favor.

If a representative or senator is willing to go along to get along, he or she can be assured of a regular allotment of district goodies, delivered in the budget. But make oneself a burr under the saddle and district desires die aborning.

The aspiring understudies try to carve out a meaningful role, but that’s only obtainable by serving long years of unswerving loyalty to leadership. That means always voting the way the two top leaders want and refraining from candid comments about objectionable leadership tactics or actions. As for the partisan opposition, Republicans have been co-opted with comfortable salaries and office perks.

One category of legislator that played a significant role in the past is now much diminished: Reformers, and more specifically, process and rules reformers.

With outspokenness not just frowned upon but punished, there is little pushback on anything. Thus it is that House leadership can announce a major tax cut on Tuesday and pass it on Thursday, with no strenuous objection that that isn’t nearly enough time for members to analyze the effects, let alone get their constituents’ input on the package.

What little debate there is, on budgets or other issues, is largely performative. Any real disagreement takes place in the respective Democratic caucuses, which is to say, behind closed doors.

Why should the public care about any of this? Because as power has flowed upward and rank-and-file legislators have lost any real policy role, constituents have had less opportunity to influence the process. That’s especially true when it comes to individual interactions with lawmakers, but it’s a reality that also obtains when it comes to grass-roots efforts to bring pressure to bear on all legislators. Conversely, lobbyists who have cultivated close ties with the handful of lawmakers who matter have seen their influence increase.

The question, then, is this: How do citizens and rank-and-file lawmakers remedy the current situation? That is, is there a way back to the future?

Yes, but it requires both voters and lawmakers to demand more. Legislative bodies, after all, set their own formal rules and establish or accede to their own norms. At present, both rules and norms surrender too much power to the leaders of the legislative chambers. But what’s been given could and should be taken back — if lawmakers make that, and not internal turf battles, their goal.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.