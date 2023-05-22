Does Greater Boston really need two zoos?

“He was an icon in a terrible exhibit,” John Linehan, the CEO and president of Zoo New England, which manages and operates Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham, told me. The Stone Zoo’s current bear exhibit features two black bear brothers, Smoky and Bubba, who were rescued as cubs in Georgia and transferred to the Appalachian Bear Rescue in Tennessee. They ended up in Massachusetts when it was determined they could not be rehabilitated for release back into the wild and were on the verge of being euthanized. The new bear enclosure has rocks, grass, trees, and water. But, of course, it still represents captivity in a relatively small space that puts animals on display for the pleasure of humans.

Longtime residents of Greater Boston will remember Stone Zoo as the home of Major — a beloved polar bear who spent 25 years on a concrete slab and was euthanized at age 33 in 2000 after a liver cancer diagnosis.

A recent edition of The Week re-upped the longstanding ethical questions about zoos: Are they safe environments for animals that also teach people how to appreciate them? Or are they inhumane prisons? In Greater Boston, there’s another, less cosmic question. Do we really need two zoos, located some 13 miles apart? Wouldn’t it be better for the animals — and the humans who gawk at them — if all available resources were poured into the 72-acre zoo in Boston, rather than shared with the 26-acre zoo in Stoneham? Back in 2009, when both zoos faced financial difficulties because of state budget cuts, then Mayor Tom Menino said, “There should be one zoo and it should be at Franklin Park.” Years later, there are still two zoos.

During a recent tour of Stone Zoo, Colin Van Dyke, chair of Zoo New England, told me that of course we need zoos. “You are speaking to the converted here,” said Van Dyke. Both he and Linehan also insist we need two zoos. “If there were only one location, there would be less people who could enjoy it,” said Linehan. Besides, each zoo is different, he said, with Stone Zoo providing “a small, intimate experience,” convenient for people who don’t want to drive into Boston. But George Regan, a new member of the Zoo New England board, said there is an unsubstantiated “perception problem” that the zoo is located in an unsafe area of the city. “It’s an issue,” he said, even if “perception is not always true.”

After a long stretch of no visits to either zoo, I recently returned to Stone Zoo with the two new kids in my life. Gio, 1, was so thrilled with the pink flamingos that I suppressed concerns about their comfort level in January. Walter, 3, asked whether the jaguar had a friend. Everyone enjoyed the otters, which seemed very happy. But overall, the visit made me wonder yet again about the need for two zoos and the mission for this one.

The flamingos are part of a growing exhibit called “Caribbean Coast,” which Linehan said is focused on teaching people about the endangered ecosystem of that region. The flock of 48 flamingos is “surprisingly cold hardy” and had to be herded indoors only six times over the past winter, he said. Why a Caribbean exhibit in this climate? It’s partly due to which animals are available. Also, “There’s a growing Caribbean population in Greater Boston and it gives them something to relate to,” explained Linehan. As for the jaguar, they are solitary creatures, but Linehan said they are trying to locate a female companion.

Many of the zoo changes are “at the edges,” admits Linehan. As a result, there are exhibits “designed around the resources we have,” which means more solitary animals that are only brought together for breeding. He also calls the “Windows to the Wild” exhibit, featuring animals like a sloth, “archaic” and in need of major renovation. Asked for his wish list, Linehan said it would be to create “top-quality exhibits that help save animals from extinction. That would take many millions of dollars.” The challenge, said Van Dyke, is “How do we modernize with limited resources?”

The annual report posted on Zoo New England’s website does not separate out the two facilities, which makes it difficult to determine the truth about the financial standing of either zoo. For fiscal 2022, it reports total operating revenues from admissions, concessions, and membership fees of $14.2 million. Other revenue includes a state appropriation of $9.6 million; unrestricted private gifts of $2.2 million; and restricted private gifts of $3.6 million. Total operating expenses for the two zoos are listed as $23.9 million. Linehan said the state appropriation has been key to keeping the balance sheet in the black.

Linehan has worked for Zoo New England for 42 years and has been CEO since 2002. When he started out, he said he didn’t like zoos and dreamed of working on animal conservation in Africa. Today, he said he believes in the mission of zoos, specifically at the Stone Zoo. It has made strides since the days of Major, but having two zoos makes it harder to get to the next level.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.