Rollins was forging vital path. This makes misstep more egregious.

Dear Rachael Rollins,

I’ll admit up front that I have little in common with you in the real world other than being a woman and a mother. But I have greatly admired you and watched your progressive advances and seemingly common-sense approach to reforms I think we greatly need.

To say I am disappointed by recent developments is a vast understatement (“US says Rollins misused office,” Page A1, May 18). You had the world in your hand. You had achieved something no one else had, as the first Black woman to hold the post of US attorney in Massachusetts, and had tremendous opportunities to continue much-needed movement on so many fronts.