A 10-inning pitching duel between No. 1 Taunton’s Sam Lincoln (16 Ks) and No. 2 King Philip’s McCoy Walsh (17 Ks) lived up to its billing

As King Philip junior Taylor Regan rounded third and charged home with her head down, Warriors coach Kate Fallon-Comeau jumped up and down by the third base line.
Regan, mobbed by her teammates upon touching the plate, was plated by a liner down the third-base line by senior Sarah Cullen. Regan punched a single through the right side of the infield and two batters later, Cullen kept her weight back and drilled a pitch at the knees for one of the most clutch hits of her career.
Cullen’s RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted second-ranked King Philip to a 1-0 Hockomock League Kelley-Rex victory over No. 1 Taunton. With the win, the Warriors (20-1) earned a share of the league title with the Tigers (17-1).
Final (10 inn.): King Philip 1, Taunton 0. Sarah Cullen’s sharp line drive to left gets to the fence and Taylor Regan races home from first for the walkoff win. Warriors earn a share of the Kelley-Rex title with the Tigers. #hockomock pic.twitter.com/P1ox1KlOoc— Ryan Lanigan (@R_Lanigan) May 23, 2023
“I couldn’t be any more happy or more proud of them,” said Fallon-Comeau. “They really put in the work the last 19 days [since Taunton beat KP, 3-0]. They really earned this.”
Freshman sensation McCoy Walsh put forth a tremendous performance, striking out 17 and scattering a pair of hits and three walks in 10 innings of work.
Walsh walked the first two batters she faced and allowed a single to load the bases with no outs. The freshman then made a diving catch on a bunt before forcing a fielder’s choice to get an out at home and bared down to record a strikeout, escaping the early jam unscathed.
“All the nerves settled and we buckled down,” said Fallon-Comeau. “She’s got ice in her veins. She’s been lights out. Very stingy, very confident because she’s got a whole team behind her. Everyone’s been making plays.”
Walsh has not surrendered a run in 40 innings of work since the Warriors’ lone loss. Sam Lincoln was sharp for the Tigers, striking out 16 in 9⅔ innings, allowing five hits.
A combination of timely hitting, stellar hitting, and a superb effort in the circle propelled the Warriors to the most important victory of the season. Cullen rose up to deny Tigers’ senior catcher Kaysie DeMoura of a surefire hit in the top of the ninth, leaping at the fence to snag a well-hit ball.
“We’re just very motivated to win,” said Fallon-Comeau. “I’m sure in the back of their heads they knew that they could clinch a share of the [Hockomock League] Kelley-Rex title. They just want to win, no matter who the opponent is.”
The Warriors boast an impressive amount of talent on the field, but upperclassmen leadership and a strong team culture have yielded impressive cohesion.
“We just gel,” expounded Fallon-Comeau. “They are so supportive of one another. They’re such a tight knit team, I’ve never been a part of a team like this.”
