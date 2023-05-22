A 10-inning pitching duel between No. 1 Taunton’s Sam Lincoln (16 Ks) and No. 2 King Philip’s McCoy Walsh (17 Ks) lived up to its billing

Cullen’s RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted second-ranked King Philip to a 1-0 Hockomock League Kelley-Rex victory over No. 1 Taunton. With the win, the Warriors (20-1) earned a share of the league title with the Tigers (17-1).

Regan, mobbed by her teammates upon touching the plate, was plated by a liner down the third-base line by senior Sarah Cullen. Regan punched a single through the right side of the infield and two batters later, Cullen kept her weight back and drilled a pitch at the knees for one of the most clutch hits of her career.

As King Philip junior Taylor Regan rounded third and charged home with her head down, Warriors coach Kate Fallon-Comeau jumped up and down by the third base line.

“I couldn’t be any more happy or more proud of them,” said Fallon-Comeau. “They really put in the work the last 19 days [since Taunton beat KP, 3-0]. They really earned this.”

Freshman sensation McCoy Walsh put forth a tremendous performance, striking out 17 and scattering a pair of hits and three walks in 10 innings of work.

Walsh walked the first two batters she faced and allowed a single to load the bases with no outs. The freshman then made a diving catch on a bunt before forcing a fielder’s choice to get an out at home and bared down to record a strikeout, escaping the early jam unscathed.

“All the nerves settled and we buckled down,” said Fallon-Comeau. “She’s got ice in her veins. She’s been lights out. Very stingy, very confident because she’s got a whole team behind her. Everyone’s been making plays.”

Walsh has not surrendered a run in 40 innings of work since the Warriors’ lone loss. Sam Lincoln was sharp for the Tigers, striking out 16 in 9⅔ innings, allowing five hits.

A combination of timely hitting, stellar hitting, and a superb effort in the circle propelled the Warriors to the most important victory of the season. Cullen rose up to deny Tigers’ senior catcher Kaysie DeMoura of a surefire hit in the top of the ninth, leaping at the fence to snag a well-hit ball.

“We’re just very motivated to win,” said Fallon-Comeau. “I’m sure in the back of their heads they knew that they could clinch a share of the [Hockomock League] Kelley-Rex title. They just want to win, no matter who the opponent is.”

The Warriors boast an impressive amount of talent on the field, but upperclassmen leadership and a strong team culture have yielded impressive cohesion.

“We just gel,” expounded Fallon-Comeau. “They are so supportive of one another. They’re such a tight knit team, I’ve never been a part of a team like this.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.