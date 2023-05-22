Boston Latin girls’ tennis team ‘over the moon’ after taking down defending Division 1 champion and top-ranked Lexington

Eventually, the action centered on first doubles. Christine Maher and Lillian Nguyen triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, to seal a thrilling 3-2 match victory at home for the Wolfpack and topple the mighty Division 1 defending champs.

Boston Latin girls’ tennis coach Paulanne Wilson bounced from court to court, cheering as her second-ranked Wolfpack battled top-ranked Lexington in a marquee showdown.

Maher, a senior, battled sciatica during most of the match but powered through, aided by Nguyen, an eighth grader. Wilson has loved watching the two develop chemistry throughout the season despite the age difference.

“Sometimes I have been criticized for putting a senior and a younger player together, but it doesn’t matter,” she said. “In the world of sports, you have to do what you have to do, and if they work, they work.”

Junior Rachel Lanstman won 6-0, 6-4 at third singles, and the second doubles duo of Mirabelle Berman Reinhart and Romy Li prevailed 6-2, 7-5.

The Wolfpack (14-0) ended a 41-match win streak by the Minutemen (18-1) dating back to last year’s unbeaten title run. The statement victory adds another boost of confidence, but Wilson doesn’t want to ease off the throttle as the state tournament looms.

“We took them out and it’s a great feeling,” she said. “But we won’t let our guard down, because you’re on top of the moon now, but Wednesday is another match.”