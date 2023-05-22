By making the sport a priority, 11 seniors have elevated Chelmsford girls’ lacrosse

For the 13-3 Lions, change has arrived. Led by a focused and motivated group of 11 seniors — eight of whom are committed to play lacrosse collegiately — seventh-ranked Chelmsford has redefined itself as a lacrosse-first team and a formidable Division 1 opponent. The Lions are currently sixth in the MIAA’s power rankings and on Monday, they clinched a Merrimack Valley Conference title with a 10-9 victory over Central Catholic.

“When I first started [coaching], lacrosse was nobody’s No. 1 sport,” Rokas said. “I knew I needed to change that.”

Chelmsford girls’ lacrosse coach Ashley Rokas has long awaited the kind of renaissance her Lions squad is experiencing this season. For years, she felt as though lacrosse sat on the back burner as players favored soccer, softball, and field hockey.

“This group has always been a lacrosse group,” said Rokas. “They’ve been playing together since they were little youth kids.”

Captain Tori Apostolakes is bound for Endicott, one of eight Chelmsford seniors committed to play college lacrosse. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Senior captain Tori Apostolakes, who will play at Endicott, anchors a defense that has allowed fewer than 10 goals in all but two games thus far. She combines with fellow seniors Remoré Serra (UMass field hockey), Grace Campo (Plymouth State lacrosse), Shaylee Wright (Westfield State lacrosse), and Molly Fox. The Lions also have experience in goal with Madelin Dunbar, who will play at Saint Anselm.

Iona commit Amelia Kelley, also a senior captain, is a midfielder and a force on both ends of the field. Up front, Caitlin Walsh (Saint Anselm lacrosse), Olivia Hall (Merrimack lacrosse), Maggie Loeber (Assumption lacrosse), and Annie Tyros round out the Lions’ dynamic senior class.

The on-field contributions of the group are impressive, but the real impact of this senior class lies in their leadership capabilities.

Though Apostolakes, Kelley, and junior Taija Bell are the captains, titles matter less on a team with such a strong senior leadership core. Every senior plays an invaluable role in shaping a culture that prioritizes team over self.

“[The seniors] all work together, and I think they see us [as captains] and know they can still look to us as equals,” said Apostolakes.

“The best part of having so many seniors is that every single one of them is a true leader,” added Bell. “They’re so selfless and they truly care about each other.”

That equality among the Lions’ senior class has trickled down to the rest of the team. Rokas says that her players subvert “traditional” grade-level roles that other teams might adhere to, and that has paid dividends in creating a team dynamic that her players can feel proud of.

“Usually on teams it’s like ‘the freshmen do this, the freshmen do that,’ " Rokas said. “All the equipment is done through the seniors. They carry it, they put it in their cars . . . we don’t feel like it should always be the new people on the team. We lead by example, and everybody helps everybody out.”

Chelmsford's Caroline Pitts carried the ball during a 10-9 win over Central Catholic that clinched a Merrimack Valley Conference crown for the Lions. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Rokas knows her team will look different next year, but she is optimistic that the choice to carry a large roster this season will help ease any growing pains the Lions experience next spring. She’ll also call on Bell, a Marist commit, to aid in the transition.

“She’s just a great leader all over the field,” said Rokas. “She’s one of the best players in Mass., and she’s just a great example for everyone coming back next year.”

The future of Chelmsford lacrosse also remains bright through the strength of its youth program. The varsity players often help out at youth practices during the season, and on the team’s senior night a week ago, dozens of young Chelmsford girls’ lacrosse players came out to celebrate the Class of 2023, an act that did not go unnoticed.

“We’re so connected with the youth,” explained Apostolakes. “The entire lacrosse community, everyone’s so supportive and they just really want what’s best for you, and that’s something that I’ll really miss, personally.”





Head coach Ashley Rokas led Chelmsford to three Division 1 North titles between 2018 and 2021. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Quick sticks

▪ With an 18-4 win over Oliver Ames on Monday, Foxborough clinched its 11th consecutive Hockomock-Davenport championship.

The Warriors (15-2), currently No. 4 in the Division 3 power rankings, beat No. 3 Cohasset and also outlasted Division 1 contenders Hingham and Bishop Feehan.

Paige Curran (69 goals, 34 assists), Mya Waryas (37G, 39A), Val Beigel (53G, 14A), Cate Noone (28G, 38A), and Mary Collins (23G, 18A) are all catalysts offensively. Jenny Gallagher and Ella Campbell are anchors defensively.

Several Warriors have hit career milestones this season, including Curran, who eclipsed 200 career goals and 300 career points Monday. Waryas (100th career goal and 200th career point), Beigel (100th career point and 100th career goal), Collins (100th career point), and Noone (100th career point) have all reached new heights.

“We’re staying focused heading into playoffs and will continue to work hard improving our game knowing we’ll be facing some tough opponents soon,” coach Kathleen McCullough said. “This year’s senior leadership has been tremendous, and I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished thus far. We look forward to what’s ahead.”

▪ Entering last season, Hanover had graduated 13 seniors — including all of its starters — and had no idea what to expect from a largely new group.

The Hawks brought up players from junior varsity, and together, they made a name for themselves. Hanover earned the 11th seed in Division 3, cruised past Middleborough in the first round, and fell to Foxborough, 7-5, in the round of 16.

“We were really proud of that, because we had no idea at the beginning of the season how far we were going to make it,” coach Marissa Nimeskern said. “Doing that well against a really good team gave us confidence heading into this season. We’re looking to make a good run for it.”

Junior midfielder Eva Kelliher (39 goals, 70 draw controls), senior attack Samantha Burke (33 goals, 15 assists), junior midfielder Ayla McDermod (22 goals, 20 assists, 34 ground balls), sophomore midfielder Sophie Schiller (22 goals, 65 draw controls), senior defender Anna Mahoney (25 caused turnovers), junior defender Olivia Damon (17 caused turnovers), freshman attack Kayden Smith (21 goals), and senior goalie Ella Heyl (133 saves) lead the way on a balanced roster.

The Hawks (9-6) are ranked No. 8 in the D3 power rankings and have benefited from a particularly tough schedule of late — with games against Cohasset, Hingham, Scituate, Duxbury, and Norwell in a span of three weeks.

“The players had to dig deep and find that positive energy to continue with each minute of the game even though we were losing,” Nimeskern said. “These losses were not failures, and we’ll continue to get better because of these games.”

▪ In a 17-5 win over Thayer on Wednesday, Phillips Andover junior midfielder Shea Freda earned both her 100th career goal as well as her 100th draw control of the season. Also a member of Andover’s varsity field hockey and ice hockey squads, Freda is committed to play field hockey at Boston University.

Games to watch

Tuesday, Concord-Carlisle at Acton-Boxborough, 4 p.m. — Sporting identical league records (7-2), these Dual County League foes meet again after A-B took an 8-6 win in their May 4 matchup.

Wednesday, Ipswich at Beverly, 4 p.m. — The Tigers are the MIAA Division 4′s top-ranked squad in the MIAA power rankings, and possess a goals against average of just under six goals. Nonleague Beverly’s high-powered offense will be a test.

Wednesday, No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) at No. 6 Newburyport, 4:30 p.m. —– An inter-division potential classic between the state’s only remaining undefeated teams.

Thursday, Sandwich at No. 14 Norwell, 4 p.m. — Ranked first in the Cape & Islands standings, the Blue Knights face off with a talented and well-coached Norwell squad that has won five straight games.

Thursday, No 2 Lincoln-Sudbury at No. 3 Westwood, 6 p.m. — This nonleague matchup is anyone’s game. L-S had its hopes of an undefeated regular season dashed in a narrow 12-11 loss to Longmeadow on Saturday, and will be looking for a bounce-back win over the always-tough Wolverines.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.