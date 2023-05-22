Dodgers promote top pitching prospect Bobby Miller

Miller was with the team on Monday in preparation for his debut.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed the plan for Miller on Monday before another rookie, right-hander Gavin Stone , made his second start against the Braves.

Hard-throwing righthander Bobby Miller , one of the Dodgers’ top prospects, will make his debut against the Braves on Tuesday night.

“He’s got a ton of friends and family coming,” Roberts said of Miller, a native of Elk Grove Village, Ill. “He’s got big stuff. I think we’ve all been looking forward to him making his Dodgers major league debut. He’s excited and it’s actually sort of fun that you get these two guys going back to back against a club like this.”

Advertisement

The 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound Miller was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft from Louisville. Known for his ability to throw 100 mile per hour fastballs, Miller was 1-1 with a 5.65 ERA in five starts for Triple A Oklahoma City this season.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Dodgers have been forced to use rookies to fill the rotation after placing Dustin May (right elbow pain) and left-hander Julio Urías (hamstring) on the injured list. Two other candidates to start, Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot, also are on the IL.

Roberts said he has told Miller “to just be yourself. I think the natural emotions and adrenalin happen organically so don’t try to create that . . . Don’t try to throw 110. Just throw 100 and it’ll be there. I just think enjoy the moment. You’ve earned it. You belong here and go compete.”

Roberts said he believes Miller is ready for his debut despite his underwhelming statistics in his brief experience at Triple A.

“I think the makeup is one thing and obviously the physicality, the stuff,” Roberts said. “And he’s pitched well recently. So I think with those kind of things, the time is now, given all the circumstances. We could try to put together a soft landing, but I think this is the right time for Bobby.”

Advertisement

Rangers optimistic with deGrom

Jacob deGrom threw a 32-pitch bullpen session Monday before the Rangers played the Pirates as the righthander continues his recovery from elbow inflammation.

“It went really, really well,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He said he feels great and didn’t feel anything at all there.”

DeGrom threw all fastballs. He will add breaking balls to the mix when he throws his next bullpen on Friday, when the Rangers play at Baltimore.

Bochy said no timetable has been established for deGrom’s return, and that the 34-year-old could possibly be added to the active roster without a minor league rehab assignment.

DeGrom has been on the 15-day injured list since April 29. That was a day after he departed early for the second time in his last three starts, and an MRI showed some inflammation.

Texas has won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but he has been limited to 30⅓ innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks.

Hall of Fame St. Louis reporter dies

Rick Hummel, who covered the Cardinals for five decades for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and who is enshrined in the writer’s wing of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, has died.

The Post-Dispatch reported that Hummel — known as “The Commish” by friends, players, managers, even baseball commissioners — died Saturday after a short, unspecified illness. He was 77.

Advertisement

Hummel was born in 1946 in Quincy, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1968. He was hired at the Post-Dispatch in 1971, joining the baseball beat two years later. He chronicled three Cardinals’ World Series championships, seven National League pennants, and six MVP seasons.