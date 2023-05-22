Eddie House thinks the Celtics have ‘quit’ on Joe Mazzulla

Following the debacle of the Celtics’ performance in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, reactions to the lackluster performance centered on the team’s effort, and the impact of Boston coach Joe Mazzulla.
One of the strongest came from former Celtic Eddie House, now an analyst for NBC Sports Boston.
Speaking in a postgame segment, House was asked for his biggest takeaway from the fiasco of Game 3.
After beginning by noting that “the Miami Heat are just more prepared,” House quickly pivoted to a more blunt assessment.
"I feel like the Celtics have quit on their coach... it looks like a team that's already defeated."@EddieHouse_50 reacts to the Celtics blowout loss in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/iiKw8z4rKb— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 22, 2023
“Let me say this: I feel like the Celtics have quit on their coach,” said House. “Let’s call it what we really see. I feel that those guys out there don’t believe in what their coach is doing. We’ve seen that done in many other places. I don’t believe that they really believe in Joe Mazzulla.
“If you believe [that] whoever’s out there is the leader of your team, whether it be a coach, that message is passed down through the superstars,” House added. “Lackluster efforts, not getting out in transition, not getting back in transition defense. To me, it looks like a team that’s already defeated.”
Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.