EMass girls’ lacrosse: With back-to-back 10-goal games, Plymouth North’s Annika Pyy headlines Players of the Week

Charlize Collins, Burlington — The University of New Hampshire-bound junior midfielder poured in five goals in a 15-10 win over Wakefield on Wednesday, then added six more in a 16-14 triumph over Boston Latin on Sunday.

Medfield's Alex Blake (left) had 14 goals and two assists evenly split over a pair of victories.

Alex Blake, Medfield — The Northwestern commit totaled seven goals and an assist against Ashland (19-9) to start the week, and provided the same stat line Wednesday vs. Norwood (21-8), as the Warriors prevailed both nights.

Erin O’Donnell, Cardinal Spellman —The junior scored two of her five goals late to lift the Cardinals to a 10-9 win over Mount Alvernia. She provided six more in an 11-7 win over St. Mary’s and five more in a victory over Saint Joseph Prep (17-5).

Katie Peterson, Franklin — The UMass-bound senior’s overtime goal — her sixth of the night — lifted the Panthers past Concord-Carlisle, 14-13. She added three more tallies Saturday as Franklin earned a 12-4 statement win over Wellesley.

Katie Peterson scored nine goals during a 2-0 week for Franklin. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Annika Pyy, Plymouth North — The Eagles’ all-time leading scorer continued her torrid stretch with back-to-back 10-goal games, as Plymouth North outlasted Whitman-Hanson, 14-9, and Marshfield, 14-10.

Charlotte Spaulding, Scituate ― The senior midfielder, who will play at Catholic University, netted five goals in a 12-2 victory over Marshfield and nine more as the Sailors cruised past Whitman-Hanson.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.