Game 48: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

After taking two of three against the Padres, the Red Sox will continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Angels.
The Sox saw their four-game winning streak snapped Sunday with a 7-0 loss in San Diego. Corey Kluber’s rough outing snapped a nine-game stretch in which Sox starters had gone at least five innings, with each pitcher recording at least five strikeouts and allowing no more than four runs.
Tanner Houck will be on the mound as the Sox look to get back on track in Monday’s series opener.
Lineups
RED SOX (26-21): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-3, 5.48 ERA)
ANGELS (25-23): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jaime Barria (1-1, 1.96 ERA)
Time: 9:38 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Barria: Triston Casas 0-0, Rafael Devers 1-5, Kiké Hernández 0-2, Reese McGuire 0-1, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Raimel Tapia 1-3, Justin Turner 3-8, Alex Verdugo 0-2, Connor Wong 0-0
Angels vs. Houck: Brandon Drury 1-2, Hunter Renfroe 1-2, Luis Rengifo 0-2, Mike Trout 0-1, Gio Urshela 0-3, Jared Walsh 1-1, Taylor Ward 1-5
Stat of the day: Red Sox players 27 or younger have combined to hit 37 of the team’s 58 home runs (Devers 13, Casas 6, Verdugo 5, Wong 4, Duran 3, Chang 3, Valdez 3).
Notes: Red Sox starting pitchers have tossed at least five innings in 22 of their last 24 games. … Houck is 1-1 with a 9.72 ERA in three career games (one start) against the Angels. … Barria is scheduled to make his first start of the season for the Angels. He is 0-3 with a 4.73 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Red Sox. ... The Angels took two of three over the weekend from the Twins, and are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.