Game 48: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

After taking two of three against the Padres, the Red Sox will continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Angels.

The Sox saw their four-game winning streak snapped Sunday with a 7-0 loss in San Diego. Corey Kluber’s rough outing snapped a nine-game stretch in which Sox starters had gone at least five innings, with each pitcher recording at least five strikeouts and allowing no more than four runs.

Tanner Houck will be on the mound as the Sox look to get back on track in Monday’s series opener.