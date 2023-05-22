Shell-shocked Celtics fail to fight back against Heat attack, collapse into 0-3 hole in Eastern Conference finals

About eight hours later, the Celtics took the court for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat, and they soon looked shell-shocked. Three-pointers sunk to the floor without even touching the rim. Miami big man Bam Adebayo soared in for slams that looked more suited for a dunk contest than for a game of this magnitude. It was a demolition, and as it began to snowball, the Celtics appeared to have no desire to do anything about it.

MIAMI — Marcus Smart was holding his shirt in his hand as he walked off the court following the Celtics’ shootaround on Sunday. As Smart passed the team’s star forward, Jayson Tatum, who was completing a workout by himself, he playfully waved the shirt in Tatum’s face to block his view of the rim.

Advertisement

Heat 128, Celtics 102 will go down as one of the more disheartening nights that this talented and big-dreaming core has even been through. When this series began against eighth-seeded Miami, Boston was the heavy favorite to win the NBA title.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Now, suddenly and startlingly, the Celtics find themselves on the brink of elimination, a possibility that would have been unfathomable if it had been suggested just one week ago. Teams that fall behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven series are 0-149 all-time.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said. “An obvious letdown. I feel like we let our fan base, organization down, we let ourselves down, and it was collective. We could point fingers, but in reality, it was just embarrassing.”

The Celtics’ press conference room that has been constructed for this event in the bowels of the Kaseya Center is really just a few black curtains that are surrounding a makeshift stage, and it sits about 30 feet from the tunnel that leads to the court.

Advertisement

As coach Joe Mazzulla took questions about what had gone so horribly wrong, he had to speak up several times because of the roars coming from Heat revelers nearby. Not that anything he said was particularly revealing or illuminating.

Mazzulla took full blame for the Celtics’ puzzling lack of effort. In six of his first seven answers, he said that he had simply not gotten his team ready to play, and that he must do better. He repeated the maxim a few times later.

“I have to have the game plan ready for us to be physical and to execute,” he said, “and it’s important that we stick together.”

A loss to the Heat in this series would be one thing, but if the Celtics are ultimately punted into summer in a humiliating sweep, it will invite understandable and valid questions about what was once viewed as a core capable of challenging for NBA titles for years to come.

The Celtics still believe they have a chance, here and now, but even those affirmations were lacking the confidence they have tended to emanate when doubters rush in.

Brown was asked if he thinks this could be the end.

“I don’t think so. I would hope not,” he said, before trying to sprinkle in some optimism. “That’s not what I’m about. I’m going to fight until the end. Try to get our guys ready for the next game, and we come out and we put our best foot forward.”

Advertisement

Tatum was asked if he was still confident.

“Yeah, we’d better be, right?” he said. “But we know it’s tough.”

Miami's Bam Adebayo dunks home a pair of second-quarter points as Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart look on in the background. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Last season’s Celtics run to the NBA Finals was constructed with defense. This group had a shaky start in that area before surging back toward the top of the league, but after Sunday’s loss in which the Heat shot 56.8 percent from the field and 54.3 percent from the 3-point line, Mazzulla acknowledged there had been a setback.

“I think some of that defensive identity has been lost, and we have to get that back,” he said. “And that’s where part of that is on me to make sure we get that back.”

It remains to be seen whether there is still time.

On offense, Tatum (14 points) and Brown (12) wilted, combining to go 12 for 35 from the field and 1 for 14 from the 3-point line, with six turnovers. Boston was just 11 for 42 from beyond the arc as a team.

Former undrafted free agent Gabe Vincent led Miami with 29 points and Duncan Robinson came off the bench to score 22.

“To their credit, they’re playing well above their means,” Brown said. “They’re balling right now. I’ve got to give them respect, Gabe Vincent, [Caleb] Martin, [Max] Strus, Duncan Robinson, guys that we should be able to keep under control are playing their [butts] off.

“They were coming out, they were together, they were physical, they set the tone, and we didn’t match the energy. It was a complete letdown, to be frank.”

Advertisement

More Celtics coverage

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.