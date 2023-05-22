Tampa Bay Rays stay hot, beat reeling Blue Jays and extend AL East lead

After opener Trevor Kelley pitched two scoreless innings, Josh Fleming (1-0) allowed two runs and five hits over the next six as the Rays improved to 22-4 at home.

Tampa Bay (35-14) leads the major leagues with 94 home runs. The Rays opened a three-game lead over Baltimore in the AL East.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jose Siri, Randy Arozaena, and Luke Raley homered, and the major league-leading Rays beat the sliding Blue Jays, 6-4, on Monday night.

The announced crowd at Tropicana Field was a season-low 8,857. Tampa Bay started the day averaging 18,045, 10th in the American League.

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt (5-3) pitched 28 consecutive scoreless inning before the Rays scored three times in the second. He allowed six runs — two earned — and seven hits over 6⅓ innings.

Whit Merrifield and Daulton Varsho homered for the Blue Jays (25-23), who have lost seven of eight and dropped 9½ games behind Tampa Bay.

Varsho hit a solo homer in the ninth against Zack Littell, who was replaced by Pete Fairbanks with two on and one out. Fairbanks allowed a two-out RBI single to pinch-hitter Brandon Belt and loaded the bases with a walk to George Springer before getting a comebacker from Bo Bichette for his fifth save.

Arozarena had a leadoff double in the second and scored with two outs when first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was charged with an error after mishandling second baseman Merrifield's throw from behind the base on Christian Bethancourt's grounder. Siri followed with a homer to center,

Bassitt’s scoreless stretch was the second-longest in-season streak in franchise history, trailing Roger Clemens’s 33 innings in 1998. Dave Steib had a 34-inning run in 1988-89.

Guerrero got his second error after dropping a flip from Bassitt on a hard-hit ball by Wander Franco that the first baseman blocked. Guerrero stayed in the game after Franco stepped on his foot, which was on the base.

Isaac Paredes' two-out RBI single later in the third made it 4-0.

Merrifield cut the deficit to 4-2 on a fourth-inning, two-run drive.

Arozarena went deep in the sixth, and Raley added his shot one inning later.

Welcome back

Toronto CF Kevin Kiermaier went 0 for 3 in his first regular season game at Tropicana Field as a visiting player after spending 10 years with the Rays.

“I’ve got a lot of different emotions going on,” Kiermaier said. “This is the place that was home for me for so many years. Making the drive over here today like I have hundreds of times before, a lot of nostalgia.”

There was a video tribute for the popular Kiermaier after the first inning. He threw out Franco at the plate on Brandon Lowe’s fifth-inning flyball.