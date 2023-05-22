Tanner Houck makes his best bid for a Red Sox rotation spot, but Angels win it late

Whitlock completed his second, and final, rehab assignment Sunday. The plan was always to have him join the club for this part of their west coast swing, but he won’t be activated until Saturday where he will pitch against the Diamondbacks, reclaiming his starter’s role.

The righthander walked through the bowels of the stadium dragging two suitcases and wearing a pair of sunglasses, fitting for the southern California weather that never made an appearance in San Diego.

The Sox are still employing a six-man rotation but plan on shifting back to the traditional five-man band at the end of this week. Whitlock’s best friend, Tanner Houck, could be the next piece shifted to the bullpen.

Yet Houck shined in his Monday start, perhaps giving the Red Sox something to ponder.

The righthander put together his best outing of the season, going six innings and striking out eight, but ultimately had no help in the Sox’ 2-1 loss.

He relinquished one run after loading the bases in the second inning, a frame which looked like it would unravel for him. Houck allowed a one-out walk and single which put runners at first and third. Luis Rengifo’s first-pitch RBI ground out put the Sox in a 1-0 hole.

Houck later loaded the bases following a hit by pitch and another single. That brought Mike Trout to the plate, who Houck got to chase on a slider foul-tipped into the catcher’s mitt.

In the third, the righthander struck out the side, including Shohei Ohtani.

Houck tossed an economical 83 pitches, 55 for strikes. He drew 17 swings and misses, finding success with his splitter (six whiffs) and slider (seven).

Houck surrendered just three hits, but the Red Sox’ bats were silent, too, managing just four hits. Masataka Yoshida had two of them, highlighted by his RBI single in the sixth on a high chopper that nicked the glove of first baseman Jared Walsh.

Kutter Crawford took the reins from Houck in the seventh and worked a scoreless frame in his first appearance since returning from the injured list. But Mickey Moniak tattooed a hanging changeup for a solo home run to break the tie in the eighth.

The Sox had their chance in the ninth with the top of their order up, but went down in order against Chase Silseth to end the contest.

