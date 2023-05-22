We all know Chris Sale’s injury history, but for now he is brimming with healthy optimism

With seven dominant innings, Sale had anchored the Sox’ 4-2 win, a victory that secured a series win on the first leg of this three-city Western swing. As Chris Martin took over in the eighth, Sale settled in between teammates in the dugout to watch the final innings.

Chris Sale was backing his way into a seat on the Red Sox bench, his work against the Padres done. Here in Boston, Saturday night was turning into Sunday morning, but across the country, Sale was wide awake.

He couldn’t help but smile, and the wattage that beamed from his face was as electric as the fastballs and sliders he’d unleashed from his rejuvenated left arm. Even on video, the joy on Sale’s face is so obvious, a gleaming grin that says everything about the long and tortured road the lanky lefty has been on.

How could you not smile for him?

To stop and enjoy that moment both for and with Sale should be easy for any Red Sox fan paying attention to the arduous and lengthy rehab road Sale has traversed these past five years. And yes, it also deserves to come with a heaping dose of cautious optimism, or more accurately of skepticism, a hesitancy to believe any of this is sustainable, doubt deservedly rooted in Sale’s history of fragility and injury.

Since inking a five-year, $145 extension through the 2024 season, Sale has undergone surgeries to his elbow (Tommy John), his pinky finger (line drive against the Yankees), and his wrist (bicycling accident), missed games because of a separate personal medical issue, been shelved by a rib cage stress fracture, been disqualified from travel to Toronto because of vaccination status, and missed one entire season (2020). He busted a television in Worcester and wrecked a bicycle in Boston, issued mea culpa after mea culpa. and offered apology after frustrated apology.

From Aug. 19, 2019, through the end of the 2022 season, Sale made only 11 starts.

But he never stopped working, and through this year’s spring training, when the early signs of his old skill set began to emerge, through the first five starts of the season, when he tinkered with his mechanics and began to feel comfortable enough to unleash the familiar rubber-band-like delivery that authored his most dominant years, he has slowly rounded into a version of his old self.

His last four starts? Sale is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA, four quality starts capped with the Saturday night victory at Petco Park, where he struck out eight in seven innings, a three-hit, two-run effort that included an impressive escape from a dicey sixth-inning jam. With the tying run at the plate and the heart of the Padres order coming up, manager Alex Cora stuck by Sale, who delivered by retiring Xander Bogaerts on a lineout and striking out Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz. He then retired the side in order in the seventh.

As Cora recalled, “Early on, there was a game against the Twins that he went six and a lefty was coming up in the seventh, but I didn’t feel comfortable sending him out there. Now you feel good about it.”

And from there, it was all smiles. A season-high 111-pitch effort allowed Sale to savor the moment. It was heartwarming to watch. After all he’s been through, Sale understands better than anyone how fleeting such joy can be, knowing the next disappointment could be right around the corner.

From the highest of sports highs, like striking out Manny Machado to clinch a World Series title, to the lowest of lows, like watching while teammates leave (Mookie Betts, Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez et al) and the ones left behind struggle to stay out of last place, he has seen it all.

He’s on the rise again, and trying to stay grounded.

“I feel like I’m trending in a good direction,” Sale said in San Diego. “Been around here too long to feel like I’m on top of a mountain at all, and I’ve still got a lot of work to do. I know where I’m at. I know what I’m doing.

“But it takes a lot of work, not only for myself but everyone around me. I know I’m the one out there pitching but I know without these guys, without my staff, without the trainers, my teammates, even in this game, picking me up and getting me refocused, I’m not having any success.

“I obviously really appreciate who I have in my corner, the guys that I’m going to battle with. I’m just going to do that.”

With each start, he seems to be climbing another rung on the ladder, back toward the ace status that used to define him.

“I just feel more normal,” he said. “That was kind of the gist of that a few weeks ago, to get back to doing things that made you successful, things that make you feel a bit more comfortable out there.

“Obviously, I don’t have these beautiful clean mechanics, but when I do the things I need to do, when I hit the spots I need to hit, the end results would be much better.

“We’ve got a team of video guys, unbelievable coaching staff that’s got me back on track and obviously pointed those things out to me. So again, keep grinding, keep going, and see how it shakes out.”

Fun to watch, even if tempered by a heaping dose of cautious optimism.

