Singapore’s prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time after returning home from work trips in Africa and Asia.

Due to his age, the 71-year-old said he was prescribed the Paxlovid antiviral medication.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time this morning,” Lee said on Facebook, where he posted a photo of a positive antigen rapid test. “I am generally feeling ok, but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic.”