Jimmy Buffett, out of Boston hospital, says he’ll return to performing ‘once I am in shape’

“Thank you for the outpouring of support and well wishes,” Buffett said in the statement that was posted on Facebook .

The 76-year-old musician shared the news on Friday after he was forced to cancel a show in Charleston, S.C. due to undisclosed medical issues.

Jimmy Buffett said he plans to return to performing after being in the hospital in Boston.

“I head home tomorrow for a while, and then will go for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape. Once I am in shape, we will look at when’s and where’s of shows.”

Advertisement

“I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along,” he continued. “Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!”

The brief update came as welcome news to his legions of fans, many of whom were concerned about his health after the sudden cancellation of his May 20 show at Credit One Stadium in Charleston.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Buffett announced the cancellation of the Charleston show on May 18, after his trip to the hospital in Boston.

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” Buffett said in a statement that was posted on Twitter and Facebook on May 18. “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.”

“I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he said. “Getting old is not for sissies, I promise you.”

Buffett didn’t elaborate on his medical issues but promised his fans that he’d be back soon.

Advertisement

“I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” Buffett said. “You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would ever have imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’ Love to all, JB.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.