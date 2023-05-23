Alzheimer’s Association chief calls on Medicare to pay for new class of drugs

In a visit to Massachusetts on the eve of rallies scheduled outside the offices of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services in Boston and Washington, DC, the association’s new leader, Dr. Joanne Pike, said Medicare coverage has become the group’s top focus.

Now the national Alzheimer’s Association is turning up the heat on the federal agency that runs Medicare, the insurance program for Americans over 65, calling on it to reimburse all patients eligible for a new class of disease-modifying treatments entering the commercial market.

WALTHAM — The biggest advocacy group for Alzheimer’s patients has lobbied Congress for more research funding, raised money for drug development, and pressed drug makers to hold down prices.

“It’s unprecedented that we’re in a situation where we have two FDA-approved treatments and Medicare is not fully covering the delivery of those treatments,” Pike said in an interview at the Waltham offices of the association’s Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapter. “It’s never happened in the history of Medicare before. And it’s unfair for individuals who could benefit from those treatments to not have access.”

The association estimates that more than 6.7 million Americans, mostly older, are living with Alzheimer’s, a progressive disease that destroys memory and other mental functions. US regulators have green-lighted two drugs that could slow cognitive decline in early-stage patients, both developed by Cambridge biotech Biogen and its Japanese partner Eisai.

The treatments, Aduhelm and Leqembi, are monoclonal antibodies that clear beta amyloid plaque build-ups in the brain, thought to be a primary cause of Alzheimer’s. Both were approved by the Food and Drug Administration through a conditional pathway, called accelerated approval, that lets medicines targeting serious unmet medical needs onto the market faster if they show promise in clinical trials while drug makers continue studies to confirm how well they work.

Early last year, CMS ruled it would pay for Aduhelm only for patients enrolled in clinical trials as the FDA awaited more evidence of clinical benefit. That decision was later extended to Leqembi and could also apply to an Eli Lilly medicine, called donanemab, expected to win FDA accelerated approval later this year. Donanemab and Leqembi have generated stronger clinical data than Aduhelm in ongoing trials, and their drug makers will next be seeking full approval for both.

Pike said patients should not have to wait for the FDA’s full, or “traditional,” approval for Alzheimer’s drugs. “Medicare makes [payment] decisions based on what is ‘reasonable’ and ‘necessary,’” she said, “and Medicare is stating that they don’t believe those treatments for those who have a fatal disease are reasonable or necessary at this time.”

To protest that policy, more than 110 patients, family members, volunteers, and association staffers have signed up for the rally scheduled for noon Wednesday in front of the JFK federal building in downtown Boston. Pike will be speaking at a separate rally in front of the Washington headquarters of the US Department of Health and Human Resources, the CMS parent agency. Rallies have already taken place outside CMS offices in Chicago, Philadelphia, and other cities.

FDA officials haven’t said whether the more recent clinical data will prompt them to change their coverage ruling for Alzheimer’s drugs that have won accelerated approval. But they are planning to share more information in the coming weeks on a framework, known as the national coverage determination, that will enable Medicare beneficiaries to access Alzheimer’s therapies once they are fully approved.

“CMS always appreciates people raising their voices, and encourages public participation and comments on the agency’s work,” an agency spokesman said Tuesday. “We remain committed to helping people obtain timely access to treatments proven to meaningfully improve care and outcomes for people living with Alzheimer’s disease.”

In a poll released Tuesday by four other patient advocacy groups, 87 percent of likely 2024 voters who responded said they favored requiring Medicare to cover the cost of FDA-approved drugs that can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The poll was conducted by Lake Research Partners and Public Opinion Strategies. It was sponsored by the LEAD Coalition, the Alliance for Aging Research, the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation, and UsAgainstAlzheimer’s.

In the interview, Pike also said the Alzheimer’s Association — which has long given grants to advance drug research — last month made its first venture investment. The association put $10.8 million into EQT Life Sciences’ LSP Dementia Fund, a global pool of venture capital that bankrolls development of new therapies, many of which attack Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia using novel approaches.

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com.