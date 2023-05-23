GE Vernova to invest in N.Y. factory

GE Vernova on Tuesday announced it will invest $50 million in its Schenectady, N.Y., factory and add 200 jobs there to establish a new assembly line for components that will go into onshore wind turbines. The assembly line will be installed in a building where GE Vernova makes steam turbines and generators, and is expected to be done this summer, with the first components rolling off the assembly line by early fall. The work is being partially subsidized by up to $2.5 million in state funds through New York’s Excelsior Jobs Program. GE Vernova will make machine head, hub, and drivetrain components for onshore wind turbines designed to make electricity in low and medium wind speeds with a two-piece blade design specifically geared for hard-to-reach properties. GE Vernova is the group of GE energy businesses that will be spun off into a separate company in early 2024; when that happens, the spinoff will be headquartered near Kendall Square in Cambridge. — JON CHESTO

CLIMATE

Protesters disrupt Shell shareholder meeting

Climate change protesters were dragged away by security guards at oil company Shell’s annual shareholder meeting in London on Tuesday after activists tried to storm the stage and caused major disruption at the event. Shell chairman Andrew Mackenzie was unable to start the meeting for more than an hour as dozens of protesters stood up, chanting and singing “Shut down Shell” and “Go to hell, Shell.” Several attempted to run onto the stage, but they were stopped by security guards who carried them out of the room at London’s ExCel conference center. The activists, which included members of Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion, say Shell and other fossil fuel firms are making record profits at the cost of the environment. Like other oil companies, Shell posted bumper profits this year as global oil and natural gas prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In February, Shell said its annual profits for 2022 was a record $39.9 billion. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Cathay Pacific fires flight attendants who mocked non-English speaking passengers

Cathay Pacific Airways fired three flight attendants after a swift probe of recorded comments that went viral in China, showing crew members disparaging passengers who didn’t speak English. The airline terminated the three just hours after initiating an investigation over allegations of discrimination. In a statement late Tuesday, chief executive Ronald Lam apologized to the affected passengers and vowed “zero tolerance” for violations of company rules and standards. A passenger on the Sunday flight from Chengdu to Hong Kong recorded audio of an attendant allegedly saying that if people couldn’t say “blanket” in English, they shouldn’t be able to have one. The comments are followed by laughter in the background. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VIDEOS

Shutterstock to buy Giphy

Shutterstock will buy digital sticker library Giphy from Meta Platforms Inc. for $53 million, after the social media giant was forced to divest of the company by UK antitrust authorities. Meta bought Giphy, which gives users access to millions of short, animated video clips, for $315 million in 2020. But the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority ordered Meta to unwind that purchase the following year because it said the deal could attract even more users to Meta’s portfolio of products. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EXERCISE EQUIPMENT

Peloton upgrades app

Peloton is revamping its mobile fitness app to offer three different tiers, including an upscale version that will cost $24 a month, in a push to get more money from services. In addition to the new high-end app, there will be a free version without live fitness classes, Peloton said Tuesday. They join the company’s existing service, renamed Peloton App One, which costs $12.99 a month. Peloton is also rolling out a new strength-training feature that’s available with all three of the tiers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RIDE HAILING

Uber to offer rides in autonomous vehicles

Uber will soon begin offering rides in self-driving cars through a partnership with Waymo, the companies said on Tuesday, a move that nudges autonomous driving closer to the mainstream. Later this year, Uber will begin transporting passengers and making deliveries in parts of Arizona using cars outfitted with autonomous driving technology from Waymo. The service will be limited to a set number of vehicles in a 180-square-mile swath of the greater Phoenix area where Waymo operates, the companies said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Lowe’s sales are down, but not as much as Home Depot

Lowe’s shares rose 1.72 percent Tuesday after the company reported gains among professional contractors and a drop in comparable sales that was less than that of its main rival, Home Depot. Comparable sales, a key measure of retail performance, dropped 4.3 percent at Lowe’s in the first quarter. While that was more than expected, it was still less than the drop posted by Home Depot over the same period. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VIDEO CONFERENCING

Zoom’s corporate business slows

Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares slid more than 8 percent Tuesday after the company reported that a plan to grow sales with enterprise customers may not proceed as quickly as expected. The company, which came to prominence as the video-conferencing tool of choice during the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t add as many large corporate customers as analysts’ anticipated. These business customers are now Zoom’s focus and are vital to demonstrating the company can revive its sales growth. Still, Zoom raised its sales forecast for the full year, a positive sign for the software maker’s effort to continue growing in a post-pandemic world. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CABLE TELEVISION

Comcast launches $20 package targeted to cord cutters

Comcast is introducing a $20-a-month streaming video package with more than 40 channels, as a cheaper TV service it will bundle with broadband to attract cord cutters. Starting in the coming weeks, Comcast Xfinity customers can sign on to the Now TV service that offers live channels including A&E, AMC, Hallmark, as well as programs from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. The programming array doesn’t include ESPN or other sports channels and requires no hardware, the company said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

WhatsApp to allow message editing

Wish you could reword that snarky text message you just sent? WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for up to 15 minutes after they send a message. The popular chat app announced in a blog post Monday that users can correct misspellings, add more details, or otherwise change what they have sent to friends, family, and coworkers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Netflix password sharing crackdown extends to the US

Netflix is bringing its crackdown on account sharing to the United States. The service on Tuesday outlined procedures and costs for US customers who wish to continue sharing their accounts with people outside their household. The streaming TV leader will begin sending e-mails to customers who share their passwords, according to a blog post by the company. Netflix is giving them the option to share their account for an additional $8 a month, cheaper than a full-price subscription. The crackdown on password sharing, which began last year in Latin America, is a key part of Netflix’s strategy to generate more revenue from users. The company has said as many as 100 million households globally use an account they don’t pay for. — BLOOMBERG NEWS