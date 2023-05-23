Fun tools for getting kids into the kitchen

Kuhn Rikon’s new KinderKitchen line designed especially for children’s hands allows 3-year-olds to slice tomatoes, bananas, and even apples. The Swiss cookware manufacturer offers a collection of tools in animal shapes and crayon colors to attract small children to the kitchen to cut and chop vegetables, fruits, or herbs alongside the family cook. By participating in the process, kids might be enticed to try new dishes while also learning a life skill. One of the selections in the Dog Knife Set has a straight edge for slicing harder fruits, and the other has a serrated blade for soft fruits and veggies. With rounded tips and chunky handles, the blades are made from strong Japanese solid stainless steel, but are not as sharp as regular knives. There’s also the adorable Duck Snipper for herbs. The series includes a sheep chopping board with non-slip feet, a pig mixing bowl with a high rim, and a rooster whisk with a slender handle and thin wires, among others. The Dog Knife Set runs about $28. Other items cost from $7 to $12.95. Various pieces are available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955; Greentail Table, 343 Watertown St., Newton, 617-244-3510; Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND