Long live soup season

With New England’s unpredictable weather, having soups any time of year is a wise plan. And the new trend toward packaging in shelf-stable pouches instead of cans makes soups as easy to pack for grab-and-go travel as for heating up a hearty meal at home. True Primal Soups were created to offer a nutrient-dense, gluten-free, and paleo-friendly alternative to canned soups. The company’s goal is to focus on food high in nutrition and easily digested, using real food ingredients while avoiding grains and other common allergens. The company sources high-quality meats (open range, grass-fed, antibiotic free) for a variety of combinations, from Beef and Mushroom organic soup to Southwest-Style Chicken Soup. Our household is especially fond of the simple but rich-tasting Roasted Chicken Soup, which is substantive, made with pasture-raised chicken, bone broth, herbs, and vegetables. Each two-serving pouch packs a walloping 26 grams of protein, with no added sugar or artificial ingredients. Another plus is the brand’s support of animal welfare and regenerative agriculture, following the Global Animal Partnership program. While the company is working to get the brand in stores, the soups are available at several online sites, including TruePrimal.com and Amazon, with packs of eight pouches starting at $53.99.

KAREN CAMPBELL