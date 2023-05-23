Recipe: Spicy grilled chipotle chicken stars in these irresistible Mexican street food sandwiches

Serves 6

The popular Mexican street food sandwich, torta, is an overstuffed, messy, and utterly irresistible meal in crusty bread, filled with just about anything the pops into your imagination. Here we layer spicy grilled chicken infused with lime and oranges with crunchy quick-pickled onions, avocado, lots of cilantro, and pickled jalapenos in a roll and top it off with mayo. The chicken thigh marinade is mixed with chipotle peppers, which are smoked jalapenos in a can of thick tomato sauce; they pack a hefty punch, so proceed with caution and start with a small one or half of one. The typical roll used for the sandwich is crusty on the outside, but soft in the center. The best approximation would be a Portuguese roll or a bulkie roll, rather than a baguette or ciabatta, which is too dense for this. Pickled onions only take 15 minutes to make, and you'll have some left for the next round of tortas. That's a bonus, because once you've made tortas, you'll put them on repeat throughout grilling season.

PICKLED ONIONS

¾ cup distilled white vinegar ½ cup water 6 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 teaspoon salt 1 large red onion, halved and cut 1/4-inch thick

1. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Partially cover with a paper towel. Microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the liquid hot. Stir to dissolve the sugar.

2. Stir in the onions and return the bowl to the microwave. Cook for 1 minute. Let stand for about 15 minutes, or until cool. Transfer the onions and brine to a jar and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

SANDWICHES

1 small chipotle pepper in adobe sauce from a can, or more to taste 2 tablespoons adobo sauce from the can 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons olive oil ¼ cup agava syrup or honey Grated rind and juice of 1 orange Grated rind of 1 lime Juice of 2 limes ½ teaspoon salt, and more to taste 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs Vegetable or canola oil (for the grill) 6 crusty rolls, such as Portuguese or bulkie rolls, split in half 3 ripe avocados, halved and seeded Black pepper, to taste 1 bunch cilantro, leaves removed ½ cup pickled jalapenos 6 tablespoons mayonnaise

1. In a food processor, combine the chipotle pepper, adobo sauce, garlic, olive oil, and agave syrup or honey. Work the mixture until they are mostly smooth. Add the orange rind and juice, lime rind and juice, and salt. Pulse to make a puree. Set aside 1/3 cup of the mixture for serving.

2. In a bowl, combine the chicken with the remaining chipotle puree. Stir well. Let it marinate at room temperature while you heat the grill.

3. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with vegetable or canola oil.

4. With tongs, transfer the chicken from the marinade and to the grill. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the chicken no longer sticks to the grill. Brush the chicken with the marinade in the bowl. Turn the pieces over. Cook 3 to 4 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thighs registers 165 degrees. (Exact time will depend on the thickness of the meat and the heat of the grill.) Transfer the thighs to a plate.

5. To assemble the tortas, scoop out the flesh from 1/2 avocado and set it on the bottom half of a roll. Mash with a fork and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Continue with the rest of the avocado and rolls. Place a chicken thigh on top of each. Add pickled onions (you will not use them all), cilantro, and pickled jalapenos. Spread the top of the rolls with mayonnaise and set them in place. Serve with the reserved chipotle sauce.

Sally Pasley Vargas