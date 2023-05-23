fb-pixel Skip to main content
RECIPES FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Recipe: Spicy grilled chipotle chicken stars in these irresistible Mexican street food sandwiches

By Sally Pasley Vargas Globe Correspondent,Updated May 23, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Grilled Chipotle Chicken TortasSally Pasley Vargas

Serves 6

The popular Mexican street food sandwich, torta, is an overstuffed, messy, and utterly irresistible meal in crusty bread, filled with just about anything the pops into your imagination. Here we layer spicy grilled chicken infused with lime and oranges with crunchy quick-pickled onions, avocado, lots of cilantro, and pickled jalapenos in a roll and top it off with mayo. The chicken thigh marinade is mixed with chipotle peppers, which are smoked jalapenos in a can of thick tomato sauce; they pack a hefty punch, so proceed with caution and start with a small one or half of one. The typical roll used for the sandwich is crusty on the outside, but soft in the center. The best approximation would be a Portuguese roll or a bulkie roll, rather than a baguette or ciabatta, which is too dense for this. Pickled onions only take 15 minutes to make, and you'll have some left for the next round of tortas. That's a bonus, because once you've made tortas, you'll put them on repeat throughout grilling season.

PICKLED ONIONS

¾cup distilled white vinegar
½cup water
6tablespoons granulated sugar
1teaspoon salt
1large red onion, halved and cut 1/4-inch thick

1. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Partially cover with a paper towel. Microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the liquid hot. Stir to dissolve the sugar.

2. Stir in the onions and return the bowl to the microwave. Cook for 1 minute. Let stand for about 15 minutes, or until cool. Transfer the onions and brine to a jar and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

SANDWICHES

1 small chipotle pepper in adobe sauce from a can, or more to taste
2tablespoons adobo sauce from the can
2cloves garlic, thinly sliced
2tablespoons olive oil
¼cup agava syrup or honey
Grated rind and juice of 1 orange
Grated rind of 1 lime
Juice of 2 limes
½teaspoon salt, and more to taste
2pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs
Vegetable or canola oil (for the grill)
6crusty rolls, such as Portuguese or bulkie rolls, split in half
3 ripe avocados, halved and seeded
Black pepper, to taste
1bunch cilantro, leaves removed
½cup pickled jalapenos
6tablespoons mayonnaise

1. In a food processor, combine the chipotle pepper, adobo sauce, garlic, olive oil, and agave syrup or honey. Work the mixture until they are mostly smooth. Add the orange rind and juice, lime rind and juice, and salt. Pulse to make a puree. Set aside 1/3 cup of the mixture for serving.

2. In a bowl, combine the chicken with the remaining chipotle puree. Stir well. Let it marinate at room temperature while you heat the grill.

3. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with vegetable or canola oil.

4. With tongs, transfer the chicken from the marinade and to the grill. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the chicken no longer sticks to the grill. Brush the chicken with the marinade in the bowl. Turn the pieces over. Cook 3 to 4 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thighs registers 165 degrees. (Exact time will depend on the thickness of the meat and the heat of the grill.) Transfer the thighs to a plate.

5. To assemble the tortas, scoop out the flesh from 1/2 avocado and set it on the bottom half of a roll. Mash with a fork and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Continue with the rest of the avocado and rolls. Place a chicken thigh on top of each. Add pickled onions (you will not use them all), cilantro, and pickled jalapenos. Spread the top of the rolls with mayonnaise and set them in place. Serve with the reserved chipotle sauce.

Sally Pasley Vargas

Serves 6

The popular Mexican street food sandwich, torta, is an overstuffed, messy, and utterly irresistible meal in crusty bread, filled with just about anything the pops into your imagination. Here we layer spicy grilled chicken infused with lime and oranges with crunchy quick-pickled onions, avocado, lots of cilantro, and pickled jalapenos in a roll and top it off with mayo. The chicken thigh marinade is mixed with chipotle peppers, which are smoked jalapenos in a can of thick tomato sauce; they pack a hefty punch, so proceed with caution and start with a small one or half of one. The typical roll used for the sandwich is crusty on the outside, but soft in the center. The best approximation would be a Portuguese roll or a bulkie roll, rather than a baguette or ciabatta, which is too dense for this. Pickled onions only take 15 minutes to make, and you'll have some left for the next round of tortas. That's a bonus, because once you've made tortas, you'll put them on repeat throughout grilling season.

PICKLED ONIONS

¾cup distilled white vinegar
½cup water
6tablespoons granulated sugar
1teaspoon salt
1large red onion, halved and cut 1/4-inch thick

1. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Partially cover with a paper towel. Microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the liquid hot. Stir to dissolve the sugar.

2. Stir in the onions and return the bowl to the microwave. Cook for 1 minute. Let stand for about 15 minutes, or until cool. Transfer the onions and brine to a jar and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

SANDWICHES

1 small chipotle pepper in adobe sauce from a can, or more to taste
2tablespoons adobo sauce from the can
2cloves garlic, thinly sliced
2tablespoons olive oil
¼cup agava syrup or honey
Grated rind and juice of 1 orange
Grated rind of 1 lime
Juice of 2 limes
½teaspoon salt, and more to taste
2pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs
Vegetable or canola oil (for the grill)
6crusty rolls, such as Portuguese or bulkie rolls, split in half
3 ripe avocados, halved and seeded
Black pepper, to taste
1bunch cilantro, leaves removed
½cup pickled jalapenos
6tablespoons mayonnaise

1. In a food processor, combine the chipotle pepper, adobo sauce, garlic, olive oil, and agave syrup or honey. Work the mixture until they are mostly smooth. Add the orange rind and juice, lime rind and juice, and salt. Pulse to make a puree. Set aside 1/3 cup of the mixture for serving.

2. In a bowl, combine the chicken with the remaining chipotle puree. Stir well. Let it marinate at room temperature while you heat the grill.

3. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with vegetable or canola oil.

4. With tongs, transfer the chicken from the marinade and to the grill. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the chicken no longer sticks to the grill. Brush the chicken with the marinade in the bowl. Turn the pieces over. Cook 3 to 4 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thighs registers 165 degrees. (Exact time will depend on the thickness of the meat and the heat of the grill.) Transfer the thighs to a plate.

5. To assemble the tortas, scoop out the flesh from 1/2 avocado and set it on the bottom half of a roll. Mash with a fork and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Continue with the rest of the avocado and rolls. Place a chicken thigh on top of each. Add pickled onions (you will not use them all), cilantro, and pickled jalapenos. Spread the top of the rolls with mayonnaise and set them in place. Serve with the reserved chipotle sauce.Sally Pasley Vargas

Boston Globe Today