Recipe: Top slices of charred, rosy, grilled flank steak with blue cheese butter this Memorial Day weekend

Serves 4

It can be intimidating to grill steaks. Small cuts on a cool grill can easily turn gray and overcooked. For beginners, it might be best to start with a larger cut such as flank steak, easier to manage. The secret, as always, is to get the grill searing hot. The hottest grill will char the outside with deep grill marks while the inside stays rosy. An average flank steak (about 1 1/2 pounds) will take less than 10 minutes to cook to a beautiful medium rare. The only other trick is to let the meat rest sufficiently before slicing, so the juices won't run out. While the steak rests, whip up a blue cheese butter in the food processor. Once you slice the meat, top it with dollops of the butter. If you like, pop the meat on an oven-safe platter under the broiler for a few seconds to rewarm the meat and melt the butter a bit. Enjoy eating outdoors in the company of good friends and the warmth of the sunshine. We wait all year for this moment.

1 flank steak (about 1 1/2 pounds), trimmed of excess fat 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard 2 tablespoons soy sauce 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar 1 clove garlic, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste Vegetable or canola oil (for the grill) ¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter, at room temperature 1 small shallot, finely chopped 3 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme 2 ounces blue cheese, crumbled (1/4 cup)

1. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet large enough to hold the flank steak flat.

2. In a bowl, combine mustard, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and a generous pinch of pepper. Stir to combine. Place the flank on the baking sheet and spread the marinade on both sides. Set aside at room temperature.

3. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to very high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

4. When the grill is very hot, place the steak on the rack. Cook without moving for 4 to 5 minutes, or until dark grill marks form. Turn and cook 3 to 5 minutes more, or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 125 degrees. Remove the steak from the grill and transfer to a cutting board. Rest for 10 minutes.

5. In a food processor, combine the butter, shallot, 2 teaspoons of the thyme, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Pulse until the butter is soft and whipped. Transfer the butter mixture to a bowl. Fold in the blue cheese.

6. With a sharp straight-bladed knife, slice the steak against the grain. Transfer it to a platter. Garnish with remaining 1 teaspoon thyme, salt, pepper, and dollops of blue cheese butter.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick