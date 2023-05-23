This longtime Belle Isle dishwasher got his big break in an Uber. Now, Mike Sanchez runs Fat Baby Sushi and Loco Taqueria.

Tell me about growing up. Did you always know you wanted to be a chef?

Mike Sanchez, 30, grew up in Revere, cooking Mexican and Salvadoran food with his mom. His first job was alongside his dad, the kitchen manager at Belle Isle Seafood in Winthrop. He washed dishes before detouring briefly to Le Cordon Bleu for culinary school. He left before completing his externship, opting to get real-world experience at the Tip Tap Room and Clio at the Eliot Hotel, where he met his wife. Today, he’s the culinary director at Fat Baby and Loco Taqueria in South Boston, as well as at the brand-new Loco in the Fenway. When he’s not working, he’s cooking for his young kids in Quincy (they think he’s a good chef) and eating Vietnamese food in Dorchester.

Advertisement

Growing up in Revere was awesome. There are a lot of different cultures: Hispanic people, a large Moroccan population, an Italian population. So it’s very diverse there. I was able to be around different cultures, and I grew up in a Hispanic household as well. My mom was always cooking.

I was always hands-on with my mother in the kitchen, helping her cook, helping her get us ready for school and that stuff, and then, after soccer, making sure everyone was fed. There were three boys, including myself, and we’re really close in age — so we can eat.

I’ve always worked in restaurants since I was 16. I had my first job with Belle Isle and worked there for seven years. It was an awesome experience to work alongside my father. He and the owner, Jim Costin, set the foundation for who I am today in terms of management style and how I interact with vendors. It was like: We’re all a big family here. Anyone who walks through that door, whether it be a vendor or a client, just treat them like you want to be treated. Always have a smile on your face. I do a lot of that now with staff. I can get close to them, give them a nickname, make it a little more personable. We’re people first.

Advertisement

We hear about people starting as dishwashers, but what actually happens as a dishwasher? What goes on behind the scenes? Not glamorous, I’m guessing.

It really depends on the restaurant and how busy it’s really going to be. Just to touch base on Belle Isle once more: When I was there, starting as a dishwasher, you were bent over a three-bay sink, just scrubbing with your hands all these metal pans that we would cook all the fish on. Here at Loco, we have a conveyor belt. You can go from either end of the spectrum. Maintaining that is a little easier, especially with multiple staff on board, because it’s a huge operation.

Tell me about the Tip Tap Room.

It’s funny. I knew it was time to step away from Belle Isle and explore other options. And it all started with culinary school. I did a little bit of time at Le Cordon Bleu, but I didn’t graduate.

What made you decide not to stay? Did you feel like it wasn’t practical?

I did the two-year course, and I learned a lot of the technique. Coming from Belle Isle, I thought I was a cook. But then, when you get into the French techniques and the knife skills, that sets the next foundation for learning how to cook in a professional setting. Once I learned that, the next part was an externship where I would have to pay the school and then continue to work. I just figured that I’d learned what I had to learn, so I’ll save a little money, and I’ll just get to work.

Advertisement

I decided to pick up driving Uber on my time off. This was early Uber. I picked up a sous chef from the Tip Tap Room, and I could just smell the food on him. He’d just got off work. It was late. We just chatted, we got along, and he pretty much had me come in the next day and talk with the chef at the time, Doug Rodrigues.

He took the kid from Revere who can hustle with a little bit of knife skills but was super green. He kind of just put me under his wing. He had me doing duck confit and things I’d never done. Eventually, he decided he was going to leave, and he said he could try to set me up with Clio. I was there toward the end, the last three or four months, and their transition into the large expansion of Uni. That’s kind of where my life changed.

And you met your wife there, too.

She was part of the J-1 visa. She’s Vietnamese and studied hospitality in the Netherlands. She was a breakfast manager at the Eliot Hotel; I was always a nighttime cook. And then chef Tony Messina was like, “Hey, man, I need you to cover a shift on this Sunday. I need you to work eggs.” That’s where we met. She would throw the egg back at me and be like, “This isn’t cooked right. You don’t know how to cook an egg.” And I was just like, “Well, I think I love you.” Yelling at me? Making sure I’m doing the right thing? This is awesome! So I just kind of nagged her for a bit. Eventually I got a date, and here we are, two kids later.

Advertisement

And now what?

There was a kid working the sushi bar at Uni who was going to be the opening chef for Fat Baby, our sister restaurant. He wanted me to come on board with him to help train people, and I wanted to learn the sushi side of things. Within a year and a half, opportunities kept coming, and I just kept taking them, even though sometimes I wasn’t ready. I’d figure it out. Eventually, I was overseeing the whole operation. Then the opportunity to oversee Loco Southie became available.

I asked for my shot. If I mess it up, no hard feelings. I go back to Fat Baby. And if I nail it, it’s a win-win. You get a kid from Revere with a Mexican background who can do sushi.

Advertisement

As time went on, we started building a team, adjusting, trying to elevate the food, and now here we are with Fenway. I’ve had a strong team and a strong support system. I’d say what helped me is the team; our chefs care, and we’re staff-forward. We focus on our teams, we focus on ourselves, managers hang out, we do outings. All these things helped to create this amazing culture in Southie that I’ve never seen anywhere else.

Why Fenway?

It’s the first time we moved out of Southie. So Fenway is an interesting project. We’re right in the heart of Boston. It’s Fenway Park. It’s the Red Sox. It’s history. It’s an opportunity for us to branch out and give it a shot in a different neighborhood.

What’s your take on the food at Loco? Do you infuse your background into the menu? Would you consider it authentic Mexican? Is it modern?

It helps to be able to take ingredients that you’re semi-familiar with growing up, using them all the time. Being able to add some authenticity in terms of, it’s in my blood. I’m programmed to be able to pick up these flavors and use them. And then I kind of take all the experiences I’ve had over the years, alongside the chef teams, and we add French technique to it. We’ll add Asian touches. It’s a mix of experiences, presented on a tortilla.

I try not to focus so much on this cuisine, that cuisine. Let’s make it taste good. Let’s look at the tortilla as a plate. And then we build off the plate, if that makes sense. It doesn’t matter where it comes from, as long as it tastes good, when it’s executed well and consistent. And consistency is key. We train our cooks to taste, adjust, fix, touch, taste everything.

Let’s talk about the culture of kitchens right now. How hard is it mentally? How are people treated? What is your take on that?

I can only speak on behalf of what we do in our restaurants. We’re people-forward, and it’s very important to know that we’re all people and we all have a lot of things going on in our heads and personally. Sometimes we don’t know, when someone comes in, what’s going on. We want to put forward the best food, but we also want to make sure that everyone is comfortable.

Whenever I bring someone on my team, I always make sure I mention to them, “Hey, anything that you got going on, anything you want to talk about, just let me know. If I can help, or if I can find a way to help you, I will do so. Don’t look at it as just a job. You’re joining our family. And we take family very serious here.”

What’s your opinion of the Boston food scene overall? What are the good points? And where can it improve?

It’s blowing up. It’s moving in a good direction. The only way I can think of improving is to just keep adding more good food and more restaurants in the city. I think the Boston public enjoys eating out post-pandemic especially. They want to get back out there. If there were more Vietnamese restaurants, I’d be a very happy man.

What else do you want more of?

I think it’d be awesome to see a Mexican-Asian mix, a high-end-type situation.

Where did you grow up eating?

My wife’s going to laugh when she reads this. The one place I go anytime I go to Revere to see my parents is Peter Woo’s on Broadway. It’s a Chinese-American place. It’s tiny. They’ve been serving my family since I was literally five years old. Birthdays, holidays, takeout, any excuse, New Year’s. My dad was always taking us there. Anytime I’m driving by, I gotta go in and say hi, grab a Mai Tai and grab some takeout.

Growing up, Sundays we were all off, so it was cooking at home. My mom would make posole and pupusas.

Where do you eat now?

I’m always just craving Vietnamese food. I would say Pho Le on Dot Ave in Dorchester. They do an amazing job with their pho tai nam, which is a beef noodle soup. It just speaks to my soul. When I find a place that does a good job, I tend to not switch it up.

Favorite snack or food vice?

I’d say just a really good hamburger. A smash burger is my late-night, go-to vice, usually with my wife. It’s late, so we’ll have to split it, because we don’t want too many calories. And she always likes hers medium well. It’s tough for me, but we split it. We’ll go to the Tip Tap Room or Anchovies. It depends how late my mother-in-law wants to stay up watching the kids.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.