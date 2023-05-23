World Oceans Day is on the menu for next PAGU Roundtable

World Oceans Day takes place annually on June 8. The United Nations officially designated the day in 2009 as a part of its efforts to raise awareness of the importance of protecting our oceans. After all, the ocean covers more than 70 percent of the planet’s surface. To acknowledge the day, chef Tracy Chang, owner of PAGU, and her team will present the topic during the next PAGU Roundtable on Thursday, June 8, part of a monthly series of chef dinners designed to bring diners and local and regional community organizers together to reflect on meaningful issues over delicious food and drinks. It’s a great way to connect with like-minded new friends. For instance, April’s roundtable was devoted to Earth Day and seafood sustainability. As part of AAPI Awareness Month in May, the discussion revolved around the Asian American experience. On World Oceans Day, the participants will focus on the crossroads of sustainability and technology through the lens of the food industry’s efforts. Expect speakers to raise issues concerning the myths surrounding farmed fisheries. The lineup includes founder and executive director Mary Parks of GreenCrab.org, Jonathan Uribe from Atlantic Sea Farms in Maine, and Alisha Lumea of Wulf’s Fish in Boston. An array of dishes will be prepared with locally and sustainably sourced fish, whether wild-caught, farmed, or harvested by advanced aquaculture techniques. Looking forward, July’s Roundtable will focus on women in food and beverage, while August’s will tackle issues related to Latinx workers (dates to be announced). The evening starts at 5:30 with a reception with appetizers, followed by a seated family-style dinner and discussion. Tickets are $99 for the dinner; $145 for dinner with beverage pairings. 310 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617-945-9290. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to a local nonprofit. For tickets, go to gopagu.com.

