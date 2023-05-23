Abused cat dumped on college campus in Boston inside pet carrier; Animal Rescue League investigating

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who dumped an abused cat in a pet carrier on Fisher College’s campus in Boston.
On April 4, the college’s staff was notified of the discovery of the cardboard carrier along Beacon Street. The ARL is investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and “willful abandonment,” according to a statement from the organization.
Surveillance video shows the suspect removing the carrier from a vehicle and “throwing it on the ground before getting back in the vehicle and driving off towards the direction of Storrow Drive,” officials said.
Advertisement
The two-year-old cat, named Fish, received a veterinary exam and is now in good health, officials said. Fish has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and will soon be available for adoption.
“Given the busy city surroundings, if Fish was not found in a timely fashion, he would have been at tremendous risk of injury or death,” the ARL said.
The male suspect was wearing orange gloves, a dark jacket, and a baseball hat at the time of the incident, officials said. The vehicle is described as a gray or tan four-door hatchback, according to the ARL.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 x 110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.