Abused cat dumped on college campus in Boston inside pet carrier; Animal Rescue League investigating

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who dumped an abused cat in a pet carrier on Fisher College’s campus in Boston.

On April 4, the college’s staff was notified of the discovery of the cardboard carrier along Beacon Street. The ARL is investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and “willful abandonment,” according to a statement from the organization.

Surveillance video shows the suspect removing the carrier from a vehicle and “throwing it on the ground before getting back in the vehicle and driving off towards the direction of Storrow Drive,” officials said.