After ransomware attack, state’s second-largest health insurer says patient data were stolen

The outage largely affected systems that serve Harvard Pilgrim’s commercial and New Hampshire Medicare Advantage Stride plans, and did not affect Tufts Health or other plans.

Point32Health, which is the parent company of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, has been actively trying to recover and restore services since it identified the ransomware attack on April 17, which affected systems used to serve members, accounts, brokers, and providers. In ransomware attacks, criminals breach computer networks and lock up digital information until victims pay for its release.

The second-largest health insurer in Massachusetts said that patient data had been copied and taken from them during a recent data breach and that it is notifying patients that their information may have been compromised.

Investigations into the attack revealed that data were copied and taken from Harvard Pilgrim systems between March 28 and April 17. The breach may have included personal information and potential protected health information belonging to current and former subscribers and dependents, as well as current providers, including names, physical addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, health insurance account information, Social Security numbers, and provider taxpayer identification numbers. Clinical information — such as medical history, diagnoses, treatment, dates of service, and provider names — may also have been compromised.

On its website, the company wrote, “You may have been impacted if you are a current or former member of Harvard Pilgrim (including individual and family plans purchased directly from us, state-based exchanges or plans selected through your employer) between March 28, 2012, and present.”

A spokeswoman said the investigation and data review process is ongoing, and it could not yet say how many people had been affected.

“Harvard Pilgrim is taking this incident extremely seriously and deeply regrets any inconvenience this incident may cause,” the insurer said in a release. “At this point, Harvard Pilgrim is not aware of any misuse of personal information and protected health information as a result of this incident, but nonetheless has begun notifying potentially affected individuals to provide them with more information and resources.”

The company said it will offer complimentary identify protection and access to two years of credit monitoring services for potentially affected individuals, and reminded members to monitor their credit reports, account statements, and benefit statements.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.