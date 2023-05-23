Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools administrator placed on leave in wake of probe into staff discrimination against transgender students

Acting Superintendent Douglas Slaughter said Monday in a message to the school district that Cunningham “has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the current Title IX investigation. Since this is a personnel matter, no further information can be shared until the investigation is complete and the District receives the independent investigator’s final report.”

Cunningham, the school district’s assistant superintendent for diversity, equity, and human resources, was placed on leave Friday, according to school officials. She didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday morning.

Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools Assistant Superintendent Doreen Cunningham has been placed on administrative leave amid an outside investigation into allegations that counselors at Amherst Regional Middle School discriminated against transgender students, among other issues, officials said.

Advertisement

Slaughter, the finance director for the school district, was last week appointed interim superintendent, a post he’s slated to hold through Sept. 30. Superintendent Michael Morris recently announced he was temporarily stepping down for health reasons.

Slaughter’s appointment comes amid the outside investigation of the middle school counselors. Slaughter is expected to receive the results of that investigation, according to the School Committee.

The appointment also follows the Amherst-Pelham Education Association recently voting no confidence in Morris and Cunningham. The union has demanded Cunningham’s resignation because of other concerns which include allegations of unethical hiring practices and claims that she created a “toxic” work environment.

At a May 16 School Committee meeting, Cunningham said via e-mail that she would not apologize or resign. “I have done the job that I was hired to do and done it very well,” she wrote.

Cunningham said she looked forward to “the possibility of working with the community to make necessary changes.”

The Graphic, Amherst Regional High School’s student newspaper, first reported May 9 that students, families, and staff alleged three counselors at the middle school purposely misgendered students, failed to support students who faced gender-based bullying or harassment, and expressed religious beliefs in conversations with students and staff.

Advertisement

One parent who spoke to The Graphic told the publication that one of the counselors routinely misgendered her child, even when the student wore a hat with a large pin that had their pronouns on it.

The parent told The Graphic that she had brought complaints about the counselor and school climate for more than a year before she filed a Title IX complaint in April.

The three counselors allegedly involved — Hector Santos, Delinda Dykes, and Tania Cabrera — have said in three separate but nearly identical statements that they deny the allegations and that any investigation into the matter would show they have not engaged in “any wrongdoings.”

Morris had said in an e-mailed statement to the Globe on May 15 that he received a complaint last month from a family to investigate staff members at the middle school. He then worked with the district’s Title IX officer on April 14 to “secure an outside attorney” who specializes in Title IX Investigations: Title IX refers to the federal law that prohibits discrimination based on a person’s sex at education institutions that receive federal funds.

“This action was taken over a month ago, before the media coverage of ARMS began, and is continuing with additional concerns and complaints that have come in since then, which have been immediately forwarded to the investigator,” Morris said at the time.

Advertisement

School Committee Chair Ben Herrington said Tuesday in a phone interview that the controversies have been trying for the community.

“It’s been difficult, if I’m being honest,” he said. “We’ve kind of been in a state of turmoil.”

Herrington added that he feels the school district is “closer to an ok place right now,” with the appointment of an interim superintendent.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.