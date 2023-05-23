Broken sprinkler floods Marion school, classes canceled Wednesday

An elementary school in Marion will be closed Wednesday due to extensive water damage caused by a broken sprinkler, school officials said.

Sippican Elementary School has damage to classrooms on its first and second floors, Superintendent Michael S. Nelson and Marla Sirois, the school’s principal, said in a joint statement Tuesday night.

The water damage was reported at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters quickly responded to the school and shut off the sprinkler on the second floor, the statement said.