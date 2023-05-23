fb-pixel Skip to main content

Broken sprinkler floods Marion school, classes canceled Wednesday

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated May 23, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Damage caused by water after a sprinkler malfunctioned at Sippican Elementary School, in Marion, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.Old Rochester Regional School District

An elementary school in Marion will be closed Wednesday due to extensive water damage caused by a broken sprinkler, school officials said.

Sippican Elementary School has damage to classrooms on its first and second floors, Superintendent Michael S. Nelson and Marla Sirois, the school’s principal, said in a joint statement Tuesday night.

The water damage was reported at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters quickly responded to the school and shut off the sprinkler on the second floor, the statement said.

There were no injuries.

“We are grateful to first responders and town officials for all of their assistance,” Superintendent Nelson said in the statement. “The quick actions of the Marion Fire Department prevented even more damage from taking place.”

The district will provide further updates and guidance to students’ families in relation to classes on Thursday and Friday, the statement said.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

