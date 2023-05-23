Broken sprinkler floods Marion school, classes canceled Wednesday

An elementary school in Marion will be closed Wednesday due to extensive water damage caused by a broken sprinkler, school officials said.
Sippican Elementary School has damage to classrooms on its first and second floors, Superintendent Michael S. Nelson and Marla Sirois, the school’s principal, said in a joint statement Tuesday night.
The water damage was reported at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters quickly responded to the school and shut off the sprinkler on the second floor, the statement said.
There were no injuries.
“We are grateful to first responders and town officials for all of their assistance,” Superintendent Nelson said in the statement. “The quick actions of the Marion Fire Department prevented even more damage from taking place.”
The district will provide further updates and guidance to students’ families in relation to classes on Thursday and Friday, the statement said.
