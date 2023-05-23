Citizens Financial to pay $9m to settle consumer-protection lawsuit

Citizens Financial Group Inc. will pay $9 million and take other remedial measures to settle US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allegations that the bank failed to adequately address credit-card disputes and fraud claims.

The consumer watchdog alleged in a 2020 lawsuit that the Providence, R.I.-based bank violated consumer-protection laws, including the Truth in Lending Act. In addition to paying the $9 million penalty, the bank will remedy how it handles credit-card issues such as the resolution of billing-error notices.

“Federal law provides important rights to credit-card holders when disputing transactions and resolving billing errors,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said Tuesday in a statement announcing the settlement. “As outstanding credit-card debt approaches $1 trillion, the CFPB will be closely watching the conduct of the credit-card industry.”