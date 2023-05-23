Corrections officer stabbed at Souza-Baranowski maximum security prison; attacker subdued after fight

“As responders arrived to secure the area, one of the incarcerated individuals approached a Correction Officer and struck the officer multiple times with a homemade weapon,” said DOC in a statement. “The incarcerated individual was immediately subdued by correctional staff and the area was secured within minutes. The homemade weapon was recovered.”

The violence erupted around 6 p.m. Monday at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, DOC said, when a fight among three prisoners was reported, prompting an emergency response.

A corrections officer at a maximum security prison in Lancaster was hospitalized Monday evening after being stabbed repeatedly by an incarcerated person, according to the state Department of Correction and a union for the injured guard.

Advertisement

Officials said the injured officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment, as was a second officer for evaluation and treatment. Both officers were released from the hospital late Monday night, authorities said.

“The incarcerated individuals have been removed from the unit and the matter remains under investigation,” the statement said. “The Worcester County District Attorney will be notified of this serious assault. These individuals involved in the assault will face internal discipline and DOC staff will provide the Worcester DA’s office with all available facts and evidence relating to the assaults.”

In a separate statement, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, which represents the injured officer, said the weapon in question was a “makeshift knife” and that the guard was stabbed “in the head and upper back multiple times.”

“The legislature has focused entirely on inmate reforms and entitlements with zero emphasis on Correction Officer safety, and this must change before an officer is killed,” said union President Dennis Martin in the statement.

Martin’s words were echoed by Kevin Flanagan, the union’s legislative representative.

“It’s ironic that just last week I was testifying before the Joint Committee on Judiciary, on House Bill 1828 ‘An Act Relative to Correction Officer Safety,’” Flanagan said in the statement. “I mentioned these violent attacks on our Officers are increasing exponentially at an alarming rate, more than I have seen in my 23 years as a Correction Officer.”

Advertisement

The Souza-Baranowski attack comes after an earlier disturbance last month at the Bristol County House of Correction, when a melee involving hundreds of inmates was resolved without anyone getting hurt, but caused up to $200,000 in damage to the Dartmouth facility, according to officials.

Well over 100 inmates were involved, and damage was done to two separate housing units, officials said. Video footage posted to WCVB-TV showed a fire extinguisher being sprayed from inside the jail at guards who appeared to be standing outside in a yard area.

The inmates broke windows and fans, destroyed beds, and set fires during the hours-long standoff. Ceiling cameras in one unit were torn down, preventing officials from monitoring the area, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux has said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.